Genshin Impact leaker claims Venti rerun & Ayato debut coming in Version 2.6 update

A Genshin Impact leaker claims that a Venti rerun banner will launch with the Version 2.6 update. According to the leak, the Anemo Archon will return alongside the debut of Kamisato Ayato.

After months of anticipation, HoYoverse is finally set to introduce 5-star hero Kamisato Ayato as a playable character in Genshin Impact Version 2.6. Besides the Hydro user’s debut, fans have equally been curious which 5-star character would get a return campaign.

While many had theorized and hoped it would be Inazuma’s favorite Kazuha, a leaker claims that the Gacha RPG is going with a different Anemo character instead. The new rumor claims that Archon Venti will get a rerun banner during the 2.6 Update.

Advertisement

Genshin Impact Version 2.6 Venti rerun leaked?

With 2.6 only weeks away, anticipation over more information about the upcoming update has never been higher. Players have been desperate to learn about the RPG’s next rerun banner.

On March 15, popular HoYovers leaker ‘Lumie‘ tweeted what they claim to be the banners for the first half of Genshin Impact Version 2.6. The leak was covered by ‘SaveYourPrimos’ on Twitter who posted “[Reliable] Lumie has revealed Ayato/Venti + Haran/Elegy for the first half of 2.6.”

In Lumie’s tweet, they uploaded an image of Ayato and Venti side by side. According to the account, players can also expect 5-star bow Elegy for the End and Ayato’s new signature weapon called Haran.

Advertisement

[Reliable] Lumie has revealed Ayato/Venti + Haran/Elegy for the first half of 2.6. https://t.co/C7oBidpCmq — SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (240/370 = Ayato C0 R1) (@SaveYourPrimos) March 15, 2022

Kazuha fans reacted to the reported 2.6 banners and were a bit disappointed by the latest leak.

“Everyone pray that Kazuha is in the second half,” a player wrote. Another tweeted “This is the first time I wished this leak was fake but okay. Goodbye Venti and Haran. Just give me Kazuha already I’m broken.”

One player simply exclaimed “Cries in no Kazuha.”

Not everyone was upset though as Venti players were elated by the news. The Anemo Archon’s return had previously been speculated after a 2.6 datamine in February revealed a Swirl Bonus would be added in the Spiral Abyss, which matched his playstyle.

Advertisement

Of course, it should be pointed out to take all of this with a grain of salt. While banners usually leak early, HoYoverse reportedly has made last-minute changes to them in the past, and they are always subject to change.