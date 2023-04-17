Genshin Impact leaked Yoimiya character quest could mean fireworks in Sumeru

A Genshin Impact Xbox announcement has yet to be made.

A Genshin Impact leaked Yoimiya character quest has players hoping for a firework celebration in Sumeru put on by the Inazuma native.

Introduced in August 2021, Yoimiya is a 5-star Pyro Bow user from Inazuma. The character also serves as the owner of Naganohara Fireworks. Due to her position, citizens of Inazuma recognize Yoimiya as the “Queen of the Summer Festival.”

During her Summer 2022 character quest, Yoimiya and the Traveler watched a cinematic firework show together. This time, Update Version 3.7 – which releases on May 24 – could include a summer festival in the new region of Sumeru.

Article continues after ad

Genshin Impact Yoimiya quest points to Sumeru firework show

miHoYo

On the Genshin Impact Leaks subreddit, Reddit user ukrisreng posted a screenshot of the alleged Yoimiya character quest. In the comment section, Genshin Impact players discussed what role the Pyro character could play in the game’s plotline.

“Maybe she’s the one who will set Irminsul ablaze,” thebluepotato7 joked.

“Yoimiya about to be a dark horse in Genshin. Watch her become pivotal to the plot,” TheQueenJess declared.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Previously, Yoimiya mentioned how she would like to explore the world like the Traveler. However, running the family firework business prevents her from adventuring Tevyat.

Article continues after ad

“But she still has her father to take care of, so she can’t easily travel to other nations,” Jerry_2016 remarked. “If her second story quest really takes place in Sumeru, that means her dream comes true!!”

Considering Yoimiya’s last character quest, her potential appearance in the 3.7 update could mean Sumeru plans to hold a firework festival. The Dendro location’s reasoning for requiring an elaborate light show remains undetermined.

Alongside Yoimiya, Genshin Impact officially revealed Kirara as an upcoming 4-star character. Initially, players believed Kirara was a 5-star Geo Bow user before emerging as Dendro. At this time, Kirara remains the only new addition to the game’s roster. However, check out our article on the rumored Wish Banners for Genshin Impact 3.7 and any other information.