Genshin Impact leak shows Yelan and Hu Tao may make deadly duo

A new Genshin Impact leak has revealed how potent Yelan and Hu Tao could be, giving Travelers an early look at their strong synergies.

The Genshin Impact leaks continue to pour in as we approach the release of the 2.7 update, which is rumored to see the arrival of Yelan. This upcoming 5-star Bow character utilizes ranged attacks to safely barrage her foes with AoE Hydro abilities.

While HoYoverse has yet to officially reveal Yelan’s gameplay, footage of the Valley Orchid has surfaced on various social media platforms. As a result, Genshin Impact fans have been able to get a sneak peek at her Elemental Skill, Elemental Burst, and how she synergizes with the game’s characters.

In fact, the leaks have enabled us to formulate the best Yelan build ahead of her debut, which means you can begin farming for her right now. However, those looking to build the strongest Yelan team comps may want to add Hu Tao to their roster.

Yelan & Hu Tao create ultimate Vaporize Genshin Impact team

Despite Yelan’s banner not even being released yet, that hasn’t stopped a number of leakers from uploading gameplay of the 5-star Hydro character. In fact, a new Yelan gameplay video has showcased just how powerful she could be when used alongside Hu Tao.

During the short clip, Travelers can get a glimpse of how this dynamic duo could function when paired together. After spawning in an enemy, the player activates Yelan’s Elemental Burst, which deals AoE Hydro and unleashes coordinated attacks with active characters.

Once this ability has been activated, the player then switches to Hu Tao and unleashes her Elemental Skill. This increases Hu Tao’s attack and infuses her Polearm hits with Pyro. When combined with Yelan’s Hydro Burst and the coordinated attacks, Hu Tao is consistently able to proc the Vaporize damage modifier.

It’s certainly not hard to see why many Genshin Impact players will be looking to spend their Primogems and roll on the Yelan banner. Whether she has what it takes to replace Xingqiu in the Hydro support meta remains to be seen, but for now, her kit looks promising for Pyro DPS units.

