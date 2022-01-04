Genshin Impact leak reveals Yae Miko weapon and ultimate ability

A new Genshin Impact leak has revealed Yae Miko’s weapon and ultimate ability, giving players a sneak peek at her kit before her official release date.

MiHoYo has yet to reveal Yae Miko’s abilities, weapon type, and general gameplay in Genshin Impact. In fact, news surrounding the game’s resident Priestess has remained shrouded in mystery. However, a new Yae Miko leak has now given travelers an early look at her weapon and ultimate ability.

Yae Miko is an upcoming 5-star character that is known for her affiliation with Raiden Shogun and Inazuma’s Grand Narukami Shrine. While Yae Miko’s rumored to release in Genshin Impact’s 2.5 update, that hasn’t stopped a number of leaks from emerging. If you’re looking to add the priestess to your team, then you’ll want to know all the latest information surrounding her.

Yae Miko weapon leak in Genshin Impact

MiHoYo has yet to reveal how she will use her abilities in combat, but a new leak has seemingly revealed Yae Miko’s weapon type. The image above appears to confirm that Yae Miko is a Catalyst user.

This unique weapon seems to glow with Electro energy and looks like it will be used to unleash deadly ranged attacks. It’s certainly one of the most unique-looking weapons in the game, but we’ll have to wait for some official gameplay footage to see how it will function.

Yae Miko abilities leak in Genshin Impact

Renowned Genshin Impact leaker, @abc64real, has posted an image of what appears to be Yae Miko’s Elemental Burst ability. The chief priest is known to share similarities to the kitsune – a fox with supernatural abilities and incredible power.

Read More: Everything we know about Yae Miko in Genshin Impact

The image seems to confirm this as Yae Miko can be seen with a dark blue kitsune, while a number of bushy pink tails appear behind her. It’s speculated that Yae Miko can summon this kitsune and even take on her foxlike form when using her Elemental Burst.

Her eyes even glow purple, which has a striking resemblance to Raiden Shogun’s own Burst, which further suggests that this image was taken from Yae Miko’s ultimate.

While miHoYo has yet to reveal official gameplay, these weapon and ultimate leaks will certainly prove exciting for Genshin Impact fans. We’ll likely hear further news about Yae Miko during the weeks leading up to the 2.5 update, but for now, that is all the information we have on the upcoming 5-star.

