Genshin Impact leak reveals thousands of free Primogems up for grabs in 5.4 update

A new Genshin Impact leak has revealed all the free Primogems Travelers can get in the upcoming 5.4 update ahead of its official release.

The Genshin Impact 5.4 update is scheduled to be released on February 12, 2025, bringing with it the Yumemizuki Mizuki banner. Outside of the upcoming 5-star Anemo character’s release, it looks like players can expect to get their hands on thousands of free Primogems.

Having access to free pulls is useful to every Genshin player, especially if you’re aiming to save for the game’s future banners. After all, kitting your team out with the best characters will enable you to effortlessly complete the toughest floors of the Spiral Abyss.

Posting on the Genshin Impact leaks Reddit page, one player shared exactly how many free Primogems Travelers can expect to get in the 5.4 update. According to the leak, if you purchase the Welkin Moon and premium battle pass, you will be able to obtain a whopping 14,450 Primogems. This equates to 90 pulls, which guarantees you pulling a 5-star character like Mizuki.

Of course, the amount of Intertwined Fates you’ll need to use will depend on any previous Pity you’ve built up from the current Mavuika banner. Essentially, you could purchase the 90 Intertwined Fates with the 14,450 Primogems and end up saving a lot of pulls for future banners depending on your luck.

Free-to-play Travelers will be able to get 58 free Intertwined Fates (9,350 Primogems). The bulk of free Primos will be handed out through completing Daily Quests and clearing floors on the Spiral Abyss. If you manage to clear the Imaginarium Theater challenges, you’ll receive a total of 800 Primogems.

It’s important to note, that HoYoverse could make adjustments to these figures but it certainly looks good for F2P and premium players. Now that you know how many Primogems you can expect to get in the 5.4 update, be sure to check out our codes page to see how you can get even more free pulls.

