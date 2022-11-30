Genshin Impact leak reveals Lyney & Lynette could be first two-in-one character

James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at james.busby@dexerto.com.

A new Genshin Impact leak has revealed exciting details surrounding Lyney and Lynette, two new characters that are rumored to make their debut in the Fontaine update.

As Travelers look ahead to the Genshin Impact 3.3 update, there have been a number of new leaks surrounding Fontaine. Previously, new footage of what appears to be a POI from the region appeared online, and now, some exciting details surrounding Lyney and Lynette have been discovered.

The dynamic duo was first revealed during the game’s Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview. Since then, details surrounding both characters have been rather scarce, but now, a new leak has provided some potentially game-changing information.

Gesnhin Impact Lyney & Lynette leak

Posting on Twitter, Uncle J, a reliable Genshin Impact leaker noted that Lyney and Lynette would be the first two-in-one characters, meaning that they will function together as opposed to individually.

This means that their normal attacks, Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst will likely be combined. In the tweet, the leaker notes that “Lyney is a puppeteer”, which would suggest the character controls Lynette during combat.

This would certainly make sense, especially given how both characters appear to be dressed in performer costumes and appear together in their promotional artwork. Quite how they will function remains to be seen, but this is certainly incredibly exciting news.

Fontaine is scheduled to release after the Sumeru update, which is likely when Lyney and Lynette will receive their own banner. Of course, like all leaks, this should be taken with a grain of salt.

HoyoVerse will likely reveal further information about this unreleased duo in the months to come, so be sure to check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and updates.

