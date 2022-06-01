Genshin Impact leak reveals Kuki Shinobu gameplay ahead of 2.7 release

A new Genshin Impact leak has revealed just how powerful Kuki Shinbu is in the 2.7 update, giving Travelers a glimpse of how she will function upon release.

Kuki Shinobu will make her debut in the second half of Genshin Impact 2.7, directly after the Yelan banner has ended. The 4-star Electro healer will join Arataki Itto – the game’s resident troublemaker.

While Kuki Shinobu currently isn’t available to unlock, that hasn’t stopped a number of Genshin Impact leaks from revealing gameplay. In fact, the latest footage showcases the Deputy Leader using her electrical abilities with a number of 4-star characters.

Whether you’re aiming to spend your Primogems and roll on the Arataki Itto banner or just wish to boost your Kuki Shinobu’s DPS, then this new footage will prove useful.

Kuki Shinobu gameplay leaks showcases synergies

A Genshin Impact leaker has uploaded a video that shows Kuki Shinobu using her abilities alongside fellow companions. The team consists of Sayu, Xiangling, Barbara, and Kaeya – three 4-star characters.

During the clip, the player can be seen rounding up a horde of Hilichurls, grouping them together in a nice cluster. Once all the enemies have all been gathered in one place, Kuki uses her Elemental Skill, which deals Electro damage to all nearby opponents.

With the Electro element applied to surrounding units, the player then switches to Xiangling to apply Overloaded. This creates a huge AoE Pyro explosion that engulfs all the Hilichurls, while Kaeya follows up with his ult for a deadly Melt reaction.

Once Kuki Shinobu, Xiangling, and Kaeya’s ultimates are all active – the player simply rolls around their enemies with Sayu. Not only does this enable the Traveler to constantly apply the active AoE effects to every enemy, but it also spreads and amplifies the elemental reactions thanks to Swirl.

While it’s still early days, this leaked Kuki Shinobu gameplay reveals just how potent the Deputy Leader could be when she releases in the second half of the 2.7 update.