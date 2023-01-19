Genshin Impact leak reveals free Intertwined Fates coming in 3.5 update

A new Genshin Impact leak has claimed that Travelers will be able to unlock free Intertwined Fates via Archon Quests, so here’s everything we know.

While the Genshin Impact 3.4 update is currently underway, that hasn’t stopped 3.5 leaks from appearing online. Aside from Dehya and Mika appearing in this patch, the 3.5 update will also reportedly include a way for Travelers to unlock a number of free Intertwined Fates without spending any Primogems or money.

Intertwined Fates are incredibly valuable in Genshin Impact as they enable players to roll on the game’s upcoming 5-star character banners. In fact, if you wish to build a team of the best Genshin Impact characters, you’ll need to acquire a lot of Intertwined Fates.

Fortunately, one Genshin Impact leaker has found that HoYoverse could be giving Travelers the chance to unlock 22 Intertwined Fates for free once the 3.5 update releases. So, here’s everything we know about this exciting news.

Genshin Impact 3.5 free Intertwined Fates

According to Genshin Mains, a reliable leak posting account, the 3.5 update will enable players to unlock free Intertwined Fates. One Intertwined Fate will be given for every Archon Quest completed, meaning that a total of 22+ Intertwined Fates can be claimed for free.

They note that the Fates can be claimed via the Adventurer Handbook, which makes the process of obtaining them relatively simple. If true, this is obviously incredibly exciting for every player, especially those who are saving Intertwined Fates for the current and next Genshin Impact banners.

Of course, like all Genshin Impact leaks, this should be taken with a grain of salt. We’ll be sure to update this article once HoYoverse has officially revealed information in the weeks leading up to the 3.5 release date.

In the meantime, be sure to check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and updates.

