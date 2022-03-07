Genshin Impact leak claims Yae Miko will be fixed in Version 2.6 update

A new Genshin Impact 2.6 leak claims that HoYoverse is going to fix Yae Miko’s Elemental Skill following widespread criticism from players.

After her rocky launch in Genshin Impact Version 2.5 update, fans have been demanding that HoYoverse make changes to Yae Miko’s Elemental Skill.

According to a new datamine, the controversial 5-star hero will reportedly have her turrets fixed with the upcoming update.

Genshin Impact 2.6 to fix Yae Miko?

After months of anticipation, some players were let down when Yae Miko was finally added as a playable character in the Gacha RPG. Many were frustrated with the character’s slow attack animation, lack of invincibility frames, and the randomization of how her Elemental Skill targeted enemies.

While HoYoverse has not confirmed whether they will fix most of the complaints, a new Version 2.6 datamine claims that her Sesshou Sakuras will be getting an overhaul with how it attacks NPCs.

Prominent leaker ‘UBatcha’ reported the update on Twitter and wrote “[2.6 Beta] Yae change. Yae’s Sesshou Sakura now prioritizes “Nearest” enemies, previously it was “Random.” Below is a video from the 2.6 beta recorded by Yukikami_Kris which shows this changed behavior”

In the video clip, the Electro hero’s turrets now shoot lightning at the enemy closest to the totem left on the ground. The change was immediately met with praise from fans of the Inazuma Catalyst user.

“It may not be much but I’m glad they aren’t ignoring her issues. I’m so happy!” a player wrote. “She’s fixed OMG! I love HoYoverse!!” and “F**king finally! YAE BUFFS! Keep em coming!” two comments read.

Not everyone was happy with the changes, as some users were critical of the Chinese developer for focusing on the wrong issues to change with Yae Miko.

“The change she drastically needs is her E to not be destroyed every f**king burst,” a user tweeted. Another agreed and posted, “Still not enough. We need more.” One comment simply said, “They should fix her slow ass attacks! Her damn dash is so slow.”

While Yae Miko isn’t getting i-frames or a fix to her animation speeds, the reported Version 2.6 update to the turrets’ targeting at least shows that HoYoverse is aware of the feedback from the community.

Only time will tell whether the developer decides to make further changes to the 5-star hero. While featured in the beta, the new change may not be final.