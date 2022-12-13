Genshin Impact Jueyun Chili location: Yaoyao Ascension Material

James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at james.busby@dexerto.com.

Genshin Impact Jueyun Chili locations can be found across Liyue, but knowing exactly where to find them can save you a lot of time. So, if you’re looking to ascend Yaoyao upon her release, here’s every Jueyun Chili location in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact players will need to find Jueyun Chili locations if they wish to ascend Yaoyao – the game’s upcoming 4-star character. Yaoyao is rumored to make her debut alongside Alhaitham in the 3.4 update.

Current Genshin Impact leaks have uncovered Yaoyao’s Ascension Materials and one of the core materials is that of Jueyun Chilis. These spicy plants are native to the Liyue region, which is known for the Lantern Rite Festival.

So, if you’re aiming to unlock Yaoyao or just wish to know where you can begin farming her Ascension Materials, then you’ll need to locate plenty of Jueyun Chilis. Fortunately, our handy Jueyun Chilis location guide will cover exactly where you can find them to get you farming up this resource early.

Contents

What is Genshin Impact Jueyun Chili?

Jueyun Chilis are a local specialty that is native to Liyue. In fact, these spicy plants can only be found in this region, which is fantastic news to newer Travelers who have yet to reach Inazuma or Sumeru.

The official description for Jueyun Chili reads as follows: “A spicy plant native to Liyue. Merely smelling it makes one hot and thirsty.”

Genshin Impact Jueyun Chili locations

HoYoverse Jueyun Chilis are located across Liyue.

Jueyun Chili can be found across the Liyue region, where it can be found growing amongst the grass. The best farming spots for Jueyun Chilis in Genshin Impact can be found by heading to the following locations:

Minlin

Stone Gate

Qingyun Peak

Jueyun Karst

Mt Aocang

Qingce Village

It’s important to note that there are a total of 46 Jueyun Chili locations, which means you’ll need to farm all of them over a period of days to Ascend Yaoyao. However, if you head to any of the above locations, you should be able to find these chilis with ease.

Genshin Impact Jueyun Chili uses

Genshin Impact Jueyun Chilis are used to Ascend Yaoyao. In fact, Travelers will need to harvest 168 Jueyun Chilis in total to Ascend Yaoyao to her maximum level, so be sure to scour the Liyue until you harvest them all.

Jueyun Chilis are also used in the following crafting recipes:

Item Crafting Recipe Black-Back Perch Stew Cooking Fish x3, Jueyun Chili x1, Salt x1, Violet Grass x1 Flash-Fried Filet Cooking Raw Meat x1, Jueyun Chili x1 Jueyun Chili Chicken Cooking Fowl x2, Jueyun Chili x1, Pepper x1 Jueyun Guoba Cooking Horsetail x2, Rice x2, Ham x1, Jueyun Chili x1 Mint Salad Cooking Mint x4, Jueyun Chili x1 Minty Rolls Cooking Mint x4, Raw Meat x3, Jueyun Chili x1 Qingce Stir Fry Cooking Mushroom x3, Lotus Head x2, Jueyun Chili x1, Cabbage x1 Rockin’ Riffin’ Chicken! Cooking Fowl x2, Jueyun Chili x1, Pepper x1 Stir-Fried Filet Cooking Raw Meat x1, Jueyun Chili x1 Wanmin Restaurant’s Boiled Fish Cooking Fish x3, Jueyun Chili x1, Salt x1, Violetgrass x1 Chili-Mince Cornbread Buns Cooking Raw Meat x4, Flour x3, Cabbage x2, Jueyun Chili x2 Jade Parcels Cooking Lotus Head x3, Jueyun Chili x2, Cabbage x2, Ham x1

So, there you have it, that’s every Genshin Impact Jueyun Chili location in the game needed for Ascending Yaoyao. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.

