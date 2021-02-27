Genshin Impact Hu Tao guide: new character attacks, abilities, release date - Dexerto

Genshin Impact has finally announced the newest 5-star character: Hu Tao. Here’s everything you need to know about the damage dealer including her attacks, abilities, and more.

The latest character to join the ranks of Genshin Impact’s coveted 5-stars, Hu Tao, was announced on February 26 via a teaser trailer shared by the miHoYo team.

Affiliated with the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor, Hu Tao is a Pyro character equipped with a Polearm. Her skills are focused on trading reduced hit points for higher damage output, and gaining health back as she damages enemies.

Now that the community is aware of who Genshin’s next 5-star character is, here’s everything we know about the burst damage dealer’s attacks, abilities, and what play-style she will bring to your team after she is released.

Genshin Impact Hu Tao attacks and abilities

Hu Tao’s kit includes two general attacks, along with a suite of Pyro damage-dealing skills. Her Secret Spear of Wangsheng can be combined with the Pyro abilities to hit enemies hard and keep her health regenerating at the same time.

Here’s everything we know about Hu Tao’s offensive capabilities:

Basic Attacks Normal Attack : Performs up to six rapid strikes. Charged Attack : Consumes Stamina to lunge forward, dealing damage to enemies along the way.

Abilities Paramita Papilio State : Consumes HP and knocks enemies backward when activated, increases attack damage based on Hu Tao’s max HP (cannot exceed 400% of her base attack), and attack damage is converted to Pyro damage; also increases resistance to interruption. Blood Blossom Effect : In the Paramita Papilio state, Hu Tao’s Charged Attacks apply this effect to enemies, causing Pyro damage every four seconds and triggering other elemental reactions (enemies can only be affected by one Blood Blossom Effect at a time). Spirit Soother : Deals Pyro damage in a large area of effect, and regenerates a percentage of Hu Tao’s max HP after striking an enemy (stacks up to 5 times); if Hu Tao is below 50% HP when activated, both damage and health regeneration are increased.



Overall, Hu Tao’s playstyle is focused on dealing massive amounts of damage to help her regain health and buff her damage output at the same time. If you’re looking for another powerful DPS character to add to your Genshin roster, she seems to be a perfect fit for that role.

Genshin Impact Hu Tao release date

An official release date for Hu Tao has not been confirmed at the time of writing. However, Genshin’s current banner for Keqing (which character(s) are available to obtain) should wrap up on March 2, so it’s likely she will be released after that event concludes.

The miHoYo team will likely share additional details on Hu Tao leading up to her release, so you can keep an eye out for that as well. In the meantime, you can check out the character’s teaser trailer and official information blast to prepare for the next 5-star joining Genshin Impact.