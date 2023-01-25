Genshin Impact Hu Tao Ascension Materials & Talent Materials list

Hu Tao Ascension Materials and Talent Materials are needed to Ascend Genshin Impact’s Pyro character, so our hub has everything you need to know ahead of her banner rerun.

The Hu Tao banner rerun will return in Phase 2 of the 3.4 update, giving Travelers the chance to add the ghost-loving girl to their team. As one of the best DPS characters in Genshin Impact, many players will be saving Primogems for her long-awaited rerelease.

However, in order to maximize her damage output and make her a top contender for end-game content like the Spiral Abyss, you’ll need to farm a variety of Ascension Materials and Talent Materials.

Article continues after ad

So, if you’re looking to get a head start on farming before the game’s Hu Tao banner returns, then our handy guide has outlined all the items you’ll need to secure.

Hu Tao Ascension Materials

HoYoverse Hu Tao continues to be a fan favorite.

In order to level up and Ascend Hu Tao, you’ll need to fight the Pyro Regisvine and Pyro Hypostasis World Bosses. Both these monsters drop Agnidus Agate Sliver, Agnidus Agate Fragments, Agnidus Agate Chunks, and Agnidus Agate Gemstones — among other rare and useful items.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Travelers will also need to farm plenty of Silk Flowers (Liyue Harbor) and Whopper­flower Nectar (Whopperflowers). You can see the current list of Hu Tao Ascension Materials and where to find them in the table below.

Article continues after ad

Ascension Level Mora Cost Materials 1 20,000 Agnidus Agate Sliver x1 – Silk Flower x3 Whopperflower Nectar x3 2 40,000 Agnidus Agate Fragmentx3 Juvenile Jade x2 Silk Flower x10 Whopperflower Nectar x15 3 60,000 Agnidus Agate Fragment x6 Juvenile Jade x4 Silk Flower x20 Shimmering Nectar x12 4 80,000 Agnidus Agate Chunk x3 Juvenile Jade x8 Silk Flower x30 Shimmering Nectar x18 5 100,000 Agnidus Agate Chunk x6 Juvenile Jade x12 Silk Flower x45 Energy Nectar x12 6 120,000 Agnidus Agate Gemstone x6 Juvenile Jade x20 Silk Flower x60 Energy Nectar x24

Hu Tao Talent Materials

HoYoverse Hu Tao is one of the most powerful characters in Genshin Impact.

All of Hu Tao’s Talent Materials can be found in the table below, so make sure you secure all of these to increase her damage output.

Talent Materials Talent Level-Up Materials Teachings of Diligence x9 Guide to Diligence x63 Philosophies of Diligence x114 Common Ascension Materials Whopperflower Nectar x18 Shimmering Nectar x66 Energy Nectar x93 Weekly Boss Materials Shard of Foul Legacy x18

So, there you have it, that’s all the Hu Tao Ascension Materials and Talent Materials you need to level up the deadly Pyro character. As always, check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and updates.

All Electro characters in Genshin Impact | All Cryo characters in Genshin Impact | Games like Genshin Impact | Best Barbara build in Genshin Impact | Best Genshin Impact Wish Simulators | Genshin Impact stats tracker | Is Genshin Impact cross-platform? | All free characters in Genshin Impact | Genshin Impact pick rates | What is Pity in Genshin Impact? | Where to get Radish in Genshin Impact | Where to find your screenshot folder in Genshin Impact | Best Diluc build in Genshin Impact