Genshin Impact: How to complete the Cogs in the Machine web event

Cogs in the Machine is the latest web event for Genshin Impact. Here’s everything you need to know about the event including how to complete it, and all of the available rewards you can get.

HoYoverse has provided Genshin Impact fans with new content on a regular basis since the gacha game launched back in 2020. From banner-exclusive characters, hefty updates such as the recent 4.1 release, and fresh regions to discover, there’s always something new going on in Teyvat.

Article continues after ad

Web events are a particularly great way for players to get some free rewards in the game, especially if you’re looking for some more Primogems. The latest Genshin Impact web event is Cogs in the Machine and it’s specific to the character Wriothesley.

Article continues after ad

Here’s everything we know about The Cogs in the Machine web event, how to complete it, and what rewards you can unlock by doing so.

Contents

HoYoverse Players can now enjoy the Cogs in the Machine event in Genshin Impact.

When does Cogs in the Machine take place?

The Genshin Impact Cogs in the Machine web event began on October 12, 2023, and ends on October 17, 2023, at 23:59 PM (UCT+8).

Article continues after ad

You won’t be able to obtain any of the event rewards after October 17, so make sure you claim them while you still can.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

How to complete Cogs in the Machine in Genshin Impact

To complete the Cogs in the Machine event in Genshin Impact, you’ll first need to have reached at least Adventure Rank 10 in the game. To finish the event you’ll have to help Wriothesley inspect the assembly line workers. To do this, simply follow the steps below:

Article continues after ad

Inspect for suspicious signs and correct the behavior of negligent workers, then make sure you leave the correct file to the Melusine once you’re finished so you can obtain all the in-game rewards. When inspecting, locate the suspicious signs in a set amount of time. If time runs out, you’ll need to complete some extra event missions to get more inspection opportunities. After all your inspections are complete, you can share the event to claim the exclusive Cogs in the Machine wallpaper.

Cogs in the Machine rewards

After you’ve completed the Cogs in the Machine web event, you can obtain the following rewards:

Article continues after ad

x40 Primogems

x3 Shivada Jsde Fragment

x2 Mystic Enchamtnet Ore

x20,000 Mora

That’s everything you need to know about Cogs in the Machine! For more Genshin Impat content, check out our guides below:

Genshin Impact stats tracker | Is Genshin Impact cross-platform? | All free characters in Genshin Impact | Genshin Impact pick rates | What is Pity in Genshin Impact? | Where to get Radish in Genshin Impact | Where to find your screenshot folder in Genshin Impact | Best Diluc build in Genshin Impact | Games like Genshin Impact | Best Barbara build in Genshin Impact | Best Genshin Impact Wish