Genshin Impact: How to complete Dream of Roving Stars web event

HoYoverse is currently running a brand new web event for Genshin Impact, so here’s everything you need to know about the Dream of Roving Stars.

Since its launch, Genshin Impact has always had regular fresh content for players to enjoy. From free and banner-exclusive characters to additional regions to explore, there’s always something for players to do.

However, web events are a great way for Travelers to get their hands on some free rewards in the game, including coveted Primogems. The latest event HoYoverse has put on is the Dream of Roving Stars event, and if you’re wondering exactly what this entails, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s everything you need to know about Genshin Impact’s Dream of Roving Stars event.

HoYoverse The Dream of Roving Stars event is now available in Genshin Impact.

When does the Dream of Roving Stars web event take place?

The Genshin Impact Dreams of Roving Stars web event began on September 28, 2023, and ends on October 12, 2023, at 23:59 PM (UCT+8).

You won’t be able to obtain any of the event rewards after October 12, so make sure you claim them while you still can.

How to complete Dream of Roving Stars event in Genshin Impact

To complete the Dream of Roving Stars event in Genshin Impact, you’ll first need to have reached at least Adventure Rank 10 in the game. To finish the event simply follow the steps below:

When the event begins you’ll be prompted to enter different data sections where you can view your travel memories.

Enter every data section and view all of the available travel memorie s and you’ll be rewarded.

s and you’ll be rewarded. Once you’ve viewed all the data sections, you can enter an Annual Report where you can edit and customize your memory and generate your personal Travel Memory Card.

This card can then be shared with friends to obtain even more rewards!

Finally, you can also enter the Blessings Collection page after viewing all the data sections and share these with others. To do this simply, select the ‘Share Blessings’ option from the top-right corner of the event homepage.

HoYoverse There are some great rewards players can obtain in the event.

Dream of Roving Stars rewards

The rewards you can obtain for completing the Dream of Roving Stars event in Genshin Impact can be found below:

Data sections rewards

x180 Primogems

x12 Hero’s Wit

Blessings rewards

x70,000 Mora

x4 Mystic Enchantment Ore

Various materials and dishes

Sharing rewards

x40,000 Mora

That’s everything you need to know about the Dream of Roving Stars web event in Genshin Impact! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

