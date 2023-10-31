Genshin Impact has just introduced the time-limited Resounding Melodies pack that features some great content for players. Here’s everything you need to know about the bundle, including how long it’s available for, and how you can claim it in the game.

Hoyoverse’s beloved gacha title, Genshin Impact, has recently celebrated its third anniversary. The game had a surprise mobile and PlayStation release in 2020 and has since gained a dedicated following worldwide thanks to its vibrant open world, large character roster, and regular content updates.

To mark the third anniversary, a new time-limited Resounding Melodies music bundle has been released in Genshin Impact. This pack contains a handful of unique goodies for Travelers to obtain, and we’ve got everything you need to know about it right here.

So, here’s exactly how to claim the Resounding Melodies bundle in Genshin Impact, and what items are featured in the pack.

HoYoverse The Resounding Melodies bundle is now available in Genshin Impact.

How to claim Resounding Melodies bundle in Genshin Impact

The Resounding Melodies pack can be claimed in Genshin Impact by purchasing it from the in-game shop for 1280 Genesis Crystals.

It was made available to buy on October 30, 2023, and will remain in the store until December 19, 2023, so players have plenty of time to save up and get their hands on the bundle.

Anyone who was able to secure a ticket to the Genshin Impact 2023 concert will also automatically receive a redemption code to claim the bundle in the game. This redemption code is active until February 29, 2024, so Travelers attending the concert have a bit more time to obtain the rewards.

What’s included in the Resounding Melodies bundle?

A variety of items are featured in the bundle including an exclusive namecard, an anniversary Glider, and all-important Prigogems. The full list of items can be found below:

x1000 Primogems

x1 Wings of Talent Dreams Glider

x1 Festive ‘Celebration Euphonia’ Namecard

x1 Festive ‘Sublime Crane Feather Strings’ funitering.

x5 Sticky Honey Roast (Concert redemption code only)

That’s everything you need to know about the Resounding Melodies bundle in Genshin Impact! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

