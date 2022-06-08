Genshin Impact Heizou leak reveals deadly 2.8 Swirl team comp

A new Genshin Impact leak has showcased just how potent Heizou is when used in a Swirl team comp, giving Travelers an early look at how he will function ahead of his 2.8 debut.

Heizou is an upcoming 4-star Genshin Impact character that uses powerful Anemo-infused kicks to pummel his enemies into the ground. While the Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks revealed The Detective’s abilities, new gameplay footage has now shown how he will synergize with Raiden Shogun, Yelan, and Xiangling.

Whether Heizou has what it takes to be one of the best Genshin Impact characters in the game remains to be seen. However, Travelers looking to spend Primogems on the upcoming 2.8 banners will want to know how powerful he is.

So, if you’re on the fence on whether you should unlock this Anemo Catalyst character or wish to see how powerful he is with the best Heizou build, then you’ll want to check out the early gameplay footage below.

Genshin Impact Heizou gameplay leak

A Genshin Impact leaker has uploaded gameplay of the new 4-star, Heizou – an Anemo Catalyst user who will pummel his foes with deadly kicks.

This particular team consists of Heizou, Raiden Shogun, Yelan, and Xiangling – powerful characters that are known for amplifying damage. During the clip, the player can be seen initiating combat with Raiden’s Elemental Skill, which buffs character attack damage and unleashes coordinated hits.

With this activated, the leaker then switches over to Yelan – using her Elemental Burst to apply Hyrdo to all units. After applying both Electro and Hydro to the grouped Hilichurls, Xiangling then enters the battlefield to unleash her Pyro Elemental Skill.

Heizou then uses his Elemental Skill to launch all nearby opponents into the air, which enables the Detective to deliver a bunch of devastating kicks. His ability to apply Swirl means the party deals extra elemental damage, while the ability effects can be easily spread between opponents.

While the damage shown could change before his 2.8 debut, the leaked Hezou gameplay is a good indication of how he’ll function with certain characters. Whether HoYoverse will buff or nerf his DPS remains to be seen, but it’s exciting to see how he functions.

For more Genshin Impact news and guides, be sure to check out our Genshin Impact page and content below.

