Genshin Impact accidentally hands out bonus Lantern Rite rewards and players are rejoicing

miHoYo have accidentally handed Genshin Impact players some extra rewards to celebrate the Lunar New Year in the Lantern Rite event. Select players have received double the log-in rewards for free, and it’s got them celebrating.

This year’s Lantern Rite event has already been praised by Genshin Impact players, but some have an extra reason to celebrate.

While the rewards have been relatively generous by miHoYo standards, the developer has accidentally shipped extra bonuses to players as part of the latest log-in event.

Dexerto can confirm Genshin Impact players on the Asia and European servers received multiple Lantern Rite log-in gifts. These include one Intertwined Fate, five Golden Crab meals, and six Sanctifying Unctions.

While some players received just bonus rewards, others have reportedly earned as many as four log-in gift messages. Players on North America might have also gotten lucky.

miHoYo has apologized for the error, but won’t retract the bonus rewards already sent out to players. Instead, they’ll make up for it by sending everyone two copies of the log-in rewards.

“Due to a configuration issue with the in-game mail, Travelers on some servers received two copies of the mail “Flowing Lights and Colors” – Lantern Rite Gifts,” the developer said on Twitter.

“All Travelers will receive a total of two copies of the mail. Travelers who have already received two copies will not be able to claim these same rewards again. We will not withdraw any rewards already issued.”

Between 2022/02/09 0:00 (server time) and the end of V2.4, all Travelers will receive a total of two copies of the mail. Travelers who have already received two copies will not be able to claim these same rewards again. We will not withdraw any rewards already issued. — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) February 9, 2022

Players aren’t rueing the fact they got a bonus Wish for free though. In fact, many are asking miHoYo to make a few more “mistakes” to make up for some lackluster event rewards in the past.

“You’re welcome to make more mistakes like this in the future, don’t worry about it,” one player said.

So if you’re saving for Yae Miko’s upcoming banner in Version 2.5 ⁠— or even Ayato in Version 2.6 ⁠— this little Lantern Rite gift from miHoYo will certainly be handy in that quest.