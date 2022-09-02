Genshin Impact Ganyu banner rerun: Is it worth the Primogems?

The Genshin Impact Ganyu banner rerun will enable Travelers to once again unlock the 5-star Cryo unit, but is she worth the Primogems?

Phase 2 of the Genshin Impact 3.0 update is nearly here, which means Travelers will soon be able to roll on the Ganyu banner rerun. Ganyu has quickly become one of the most popular Cryo units in the game, thanks to her high damage and great AoE capabilities.

This 5-star Cryo character was originally released back in 1.2 and was last available in the 2.4 update. Fortunately, those aiming to pull on the 3.0 Ganyu banner rerun have another chance to add the Plenilune Gaze to their roster.

However, if you’re undecided on whether you should spend your Primogems on the game’s Ganyu banner or save them for Kokomi or the new Sumeru characters, then our handy guide will make this decision easier.

Is the Ganyu banner rerun worth it?

HoYoverse The Ganyu and Kokomi banners will soon be available.

Yes, the Ganyu banner rerun is worth pulling on. Despite being incredibly squishy, the Cryo character is one of the safest DPS characters in the entire game. Not only do her ranged charged shots dish out incredible amounts of damage, but the crit rate potential is also through the roof.

In fact, the best Ganyu build can oneshot plenty of enemies and take down even the toughest of foes insanely quickly. If that wasn’t enough, Ganyu can be used as a main DPS or deadly support who can apply AoE Cryo abilities to the field.

It’s because of her ease of use and overall versatility that we recommend pulling on the Ganyu banner rerun. However, if you’re aiming to save all your Primogems for the new Sumeru characters or Kokomi, then you can always skip the Ganyu banner.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know on whether you should roll on the Ganyu banner in 3.0. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.