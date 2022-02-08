Genshin Impact Flowing Lights and Colors login event rewards: Intertwined Fate, Fragile Resin, Hero’s Wit, more

The Genshin Impact Flowing Lights and Colors login event gives players a chance to claim some free Intertwined Fates and other useful items. Here’s when it starts and all the rewards available.

Genshin Impact’s 2.4 update has seen the return of the game’s beloved Lantern Rite Festival, which means players can get plenty of free Primogems. While the “May Fortune Find You” login event has ended, miHoYo has released a new limited-time rewards program that will give players more opportunities to add Intertwined Fates and character exp items to their inventory.

Not only does this mean travelers can save up even more Fates for the upcoming Yae Miko and Ayato banners, they’ll also get plenty of useful items for free. Whether you’re looking to roll on the next Genshin Impact banner or just wish to claim some extra in-game goodies, then the Flowing Lights and Colors login event will do just that.

Here’s exactly when the event starts and how many rewards you’ll be able to claim.

Genshin Impact Flowing Lights and Colors release date

The Genshin Impact Flowing Lights and Colors login event begins February 9, 2022, and ends February 16, 2022. This means players have seven days to log into the game and claim all the rewards.

It’s important to note that these rewards are only given out during this time, so if you miss the event, you won’t be able to claim them. As a result, it’s best to log in daily to avoid any frustrations.

Genshin Impact Flowing Lights and Colors rewards

Like the previous May Fortune Find You login event, Flowing Lights and Colors also rewards players with Intertwined Fates and various other items. All the rewards for the event can be found below:

Day Items Day 1 02/09/22 Intertwined Fate x1

Golden Crab Image Golden Crab x5

Sanctifying Unction Image Sanctifying Unction x6 Day 2 02/10/22 Fragile Resin x1

Tianshu Meat Image Tianshu Meat x5

Hero’s Wit x5 Day 3 02/11/22 Intertwined Fate x1

Guide to Diligence x3

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10 Day 4 02/12/22 Fragile Resin x1

Guide to Gold x3

Mora x50,000 Day 5 02/13/22 Intertwined Fate x1

Guide to Prosperity x3

Sanctifying Unction x6

So, there you have it, all the rewards you can get during the Flowing Lights and Colors event. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page and guides below for all the latest information:

