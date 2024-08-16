Genshin Impact finally introduces free 5-star selector in fourth anniversary celebration

Genshin Impact revealed a free 5-star selector is finally being added for its fourth anniversary, something that players have been highly anticipating.

On August 16, 2024, HoYoverse released the version 5.0 live stream. The devs announced everything that’ll be released during the aforementioned update, as well as the anniversary rewards.

However, the biggest surprise among the anniversary rewards was the free 5-star selector. Players will be able to select one 5-star for free among all the others that are available from the standard banner. This includes Diluc, Keqing, Tighnari, Mona, Qiqi, Dehya, and Jean.

Genshin Impact’s fourth anniversary will be held on September 28, 2024, which means players can expect this selector to be available in version 5.0 phase 2.

This was massive news for new players, as an early 5-star unit will be able to carry them through the early game. Even though most of these characters are not part of the meta, even veterans were happy as they have asked for a similar reward for years.

HoYoverse also announced that this will be an annual event from now on. Additionally, the developers will add new 5 stars to the standard banners that will also be available through the selector in later years.

Apart from the 5-star selector, players will also receive 20 free pulls as a reward which will help them build pity for the Pyro Archon of Natlan. Finally, some additional rewards such as Sactifying Elixir (change artifact stats), two Fragile Resin, Firstborn Firesprite, and Kaboom Box will also be available as part of the anniversary.

