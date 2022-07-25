Who are Genshin Impact’s Fatui Harbingers? Identities revealed

Andrew Amos . Last updated: Jul 25, 2022

The Fatui Harbingers are the main antagonist group in Genshin Impact with the Traveler trying to put a stop to the Snezhnayan organization’s antics in claiming all seven Gnoses around Teyvat. However, who are they? Here’s the identities of Genshin Impact’s 12 Fatui Harbingers, now revealed.

Genshin Impact’s main story revolves around the Traveler exploring Teyvat in an attempt to try and find their sibling. However a key antagonist in their way is the mighty Fatui Harbingers who are trying to bring Teyvat under their sole rule.

While we only knew scarce details about the group and its members, their lore is unraveling as Genshin Impact prepares for its expansion into Sumeru with Version 3.0. Now we know all of their identities and backstories, and things are heating up in the story.

Here’s all of Genshin Impact’s Fatui Harbingers explained. Oh, and in case it wasn’t clear, there’s story spoilers ahead.

Genshin Impact’s Fatui Harbingers explained

Arlecchino

Arlecchino, codenamed the Knave, runs an orphanage called the House of the Hearth while also being a part of the Fatui Harbingers. The orphanage is a key part of the Fatui’s mission with its residents being raised up to serve the nation in distant lands.

She is a rather controversial figure in the Fatui Harbingers though ⁠— Tartaglia (Childe) is very adamant in his dislike for her.

Columbina

Columbina, the Damselette, is a high-ranking member of the Fatui Harbingers ⁠— third to be exact. Characterized by her blindfold she is much more dangerous than she appears with even Childe not willing to fight her despite his love of battle.

However, other details about her are unknown at this point in time.

Il Capitano

Il Capitano, the Captain, isn’t quite the leader of the Fatui Harbingers in Genshin Impact. That title has been bestowed upon Pierro. However, he looks like one of the most menacing members, fully clad in armor from head to toe with a hidden face in his reveal.

Very little is known about Il Capitano outside of his supreme combat abilities.

Il Dottore

Il Dottore ⁠— the Doctor, if you need to brush up on your Italian ⁠— is one of the Fatui Harbinger’s Mondstadt diplomats. Having gone to Sumeru Akademiya alongside some of the other Harbingers, he has used his magical powers to make clones of himself that handle different things.

Everything to Il Dottore is a science experiment, trying to push the boundaries of humanity with his research. He is a prominent figure in Genshin Impact’s manga series, playing a key part in Diluc’s story.

La Signora

Once a part of the Fatui Harbingers, the Fair Lady La Signora has been immortalized in Genshin Impact as one of the boss fights players can undertake in Inazuma. Once a regular woman from Mondstadt, she ended up on the Fatui’s side and becoming the Crimson Witch of Flame.

However, she was killed after a duel with the Traveler in Inazuma with Raiden Shogun executing the Harbinger on the spot. She is the only dead character on this list, with the other 11 Fatui Harbingers still alive.

Pantalone

Pantalone, rank nine of the Fatui Harbingers and also known as Regrator, is the money man behind the organization. Having been born into poverty and risen up to become a rich tycoon, he now handles a lot of Snezhnaya’s economic policy.

His influence is well-known in Teyvat even if he hasn’t yet made an appearance in Genshin Impact. Travelers hear of Pantalone’s existence in Mondstadt when inquiring about the Goth Grand Hotel, while Yelan has also had a run-in with the Fatui Harbinger member.

Pierro

Pierro, the Jester, is the highest-ranked member of the Fatui Harbingers and its founder. After a falling out in his home country saw it descend into ruin, Pierro hunted out the Cryo Archon Tsaritsa to help her on her quest to bring down Teyvat.

Pierro is the puppet master behind the Harbingers, working against the Traveler and Teyvat’s other six nations to try and ultimately seize control of the world for Snezhnaya.

Pulcinella

The old Pulcinella, known as the Rooster, is rank five in the Fatui Harbingers. He is the reason why Tartaglia was admitted into the prestigious Snezhnayan organization, although any other details about him are scarce.

Sandrone

Sandrone, codenamed Marionette, lives up to her doll title by being accompanied by a mega Rune Guard-looking creature.

Her rank within the Fatui Harbingers is unknown, but she is known for her research on Automatons ⁠— hence the rather tame robot by her side.

Scaramouche

Scaramouche, otherwise known as Balladeer, is one of the most well-known Fatui Harbingers. Players have multiple run-ins with the puppet created by Ei, the leader of Inazuma, throughout their journey in Genshin Impact.

Basically, every Fatui encounter in Genshin Impact involves Scaramouche, although he has since gone missing since the death of Signora where he also claimed Ei’s Electro Gnosis. He is also expected to be the second Fatui Harbinger made playable in the game with plenty of leaks around his existence.

Tartaglia

Tartaglia, also known as Childe, is the lead Fatui Harbinger in Genshin Impact’s story despite being the lowest ranked of the 12 (now 11). He’s rather ambitious and always up for a fight ⁠— and you can even take him on in the Liyue boss fight. He’s also the only playable Fatui Harbinger right now.

He has a deceptive personality with a bubbly exterior, but deep inside who knows what he’s plotting.