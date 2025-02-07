Genshin Impact fans shocked as Zhongli & Yae Miko spotted in Coldplay music video

An unexpected crossover has caught Genshin Impact fans off guard, as both Zhongli and Yae Miko made a surprise appearance in a Coldplay music video of all places.

Genshin Impact is no stranger to collaborations, with the game teaming up with everything from fast food chains like KFC to releasing character-themed mobile phones. The popular gacha game even released a luxury Cadillac car themed around Kazuha and Beidou.

However, Genshin Impact fans were even more surprised to see Zhongli and Yae Miko appear in a Coldplay music video.

Genshin x Coldplay collab in new MV

On February 6, 2025, British band Coldplay released their music video for Man in the Moon, a new track taken from their latest album Moon Music. During the three-minute MV, we’re treated to some beautiful city vistas as the cute couple walks through the futuristic streets of Singapore.

While iconic locations like the Gardens by the Bay appear, it’s the scene where the couple walks hand in hand past Changi Airport’s Rain Vortex waterfall that has players swooning.

“I was shocked and happy to see the thumbnail of the cosplayers wearing our beloved characters in the music video,” wrote one excited fan. “Wow! I want to congratulate them.”

Others in the community also praised the IRL pairing of Zhongli and Yae Miko, with many noting how it would be fun to see how their relationship would work. “Yae would have fun messing with Zhongli, I’m sure. To be fair, she messes with everybody.”

Genshin Impact appearing in a Coldplay music video certainly wasn’t on anyone’s bingo cards, but maybe Chris Martin is a fan? Whatever the reason, fans have already started cooking up new possibilities thanks to the unlikely pairing.

“I have a feeling this is going to spawn a new ship,” wrote one player while another joked about a potential duet featuring the couple: “Guess we know who’s singing for the next archon demo.”

Since the video was uploaded, it has reached 500,000 views on YouTube and certainly many are from Genshin Impact players looking to see this cute couple. Now, when’s that Zhongli and Yae Miko banner rerun HoYoverse?