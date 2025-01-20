Genshin Impact fans amazed by “majestic” new 4-star character Lan Yan trailer

HoYoverse fans are losing it over Lan Yan, Genshin Impact’s newest 4-Star Anemo character. It’s not just her abilities but also the jaw-dropping effort HoYo put into her trailer that has the community excited.

Lan Yan is set to debut in version 5.3, arriving on January 21, 2025. She hails from Liyue’s Chenyu Vale, and is known for her skillful rattan weaving and a calm, tempered demeanor.

Armed with a catalyst, Lan Yan’s kit features devastating Anemo abilities. Her Elemental Burst creates a Feathermoon Swallow Array, dealing repeated AOE Anemo damage while drawing enemies in. Her shield, with a whopping 250% efficiency against Anemo, adds versatility.

She’ll debut on banners featuring Mavuika or Citlali and later join the standard roster. But the best part is you can snag her for free during the 2025 Lantern Rite event.

HoYo surprises Genshin Impact players with stunning work on free 4-star character

Fans, however, are floored by her cinematic reveal trailer. “These four-star trailers have been going hard lately, especially with the music,” one fan exclaimed. Another added, “Can’t believe how good four-star demos are these days.”

Lan Yan’s childhood friendship with fellow Liyue artisan Ganqing and her shared VA with Jinshi from Wuwa also sparked chatter. “That’s Anna Devlin, right? Looks like they’ve switched studios, probably to a UK one!”

HoYo’s marketing nailed it again. Their iconic drip-feed strategy revealed Lan Yan with striking teasers across social media, combining stunning 2D animations, intriguing lore, and an adorable design that the community loves.

Evocative teaser lines like “Follow the sound of distant singing…” also helped make Lan Yan a fan-favorite upcoming character.

This masterful strategy builds hype and keeps fans engaged as version 5.3 looms. Alongside Lan Yan’s debut, players eagerly await updates like new regions, bosses, and events.

With Genshin Impact continuing to deliver on both gameplay and marketing, fans have plenty to celebrate and anticipate in the coming weeks. Liyue’s Chenyu Vale artisan is about to leave her mark.