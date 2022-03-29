Genshin Impact Expedition guide: Best characters to use, what to farm

Expeditions are a key part of Genshin Impact. Not only are they an easy way to gain Mora and other resources, but they can help you with farming your battle pass too. Here’s a guide to expeditions, including the best characters to use and areas to explore.

What if there was a way where you could farm Mora in Genshin Impact by doing absolutely nothing ⁠— not even a survey? Well, expeditions might seem “too good to be true” in that aspect, but it’s actually real.

All you have to do is send characters out to explore Teyvat, and they’ll return with goodies like Mora, ores, ingredients, and other materials. However, there’s a knack to expeditions, like picking the right characters and areas to explore.

We’ve got a guide right here to Genshin Impact’s expeditions with all the tips and tricks.

How to send Genshin Impact characters on an expedition

Sending characters on expeditions in Genshin Impact is easy. All you need to do is go to the Adventurer’s Guild in any major city, then speak to Katheryne and send your allies on their way.

Here’s a step-by-step guide for doing just that.

Teleport to the Adventurer’s Guild in either Mondstadt, Liyue, or Inazuma Speak to Katheryne Click on “Dispatch Character on Expedition” Choose where you want to explore and for how long (4/8/12/20 hours). Pick your character and send them off!

Every character in the game can go on expedition except for the Traveler, and you don’t need to worry about them not being in your party ⁠— that old condition has been removed from the game. A character can be in your party and be on expedition at the same time.

Expedition buffs: Best Genshin Impact characters to use

While every character can explore, some do it better than others. There are two types of expedition buffs in Genshin Impact: ones that reduce time taken, and ones that give you bonus resources.

Only a select few characters have these, and they’re region-specific, so be sure to utilize their powers effectively when you go out on expeditions.

Character Region Buff Chongyun Liyue When dispatched on an expedition in Liyue, time consumed is reduced by 25%. Bennett Mondstadt When dispatched on an expedition in Mondstadt, time consumed is reduced by 25%. Kujou Sara Inazuma When dispatched on an expedition in Inazuma, time consumed is reduced by 25%. Keqing Liyue When dispatched on an expedition in Liyue, time consumed is reduced by 25%. Fischl Mondstadt When dispatched on an expedition in Mondstadt, time consumed is reduced by 25%. Shenhe Liyue Gains 25% more rewards when dispatched on a Liyue Expedition for 20 hours.

Genshin Impact Expeditions list: Best ones to farm

Each region in Genshin Impact has around half a dozen areas to explore. They’re based around the Statues of the Seven dotted around the map ⁠— once you unlock the Statue, you can send characters on expeditions in the surrounding area.

Here’s a full list of each expedition in Genshin Impact, and what materials you get each time. The longer you send them out for, the more you receive.

Mondstadt

Location Rewards Dadaupa Gorge Iron Chunk, White Iron Chunk, Crystal Chunk Stormterror’s Lair Mora Stormbearer Mountains Sweet Flower, Bird Egg Whispering Woods Iron Chunk, White Iron Chunk, Crystal Chunk Windrise Raw Meat, Fowl Wolvendom Radish, Carrot

Liyue

Location Rewards Dihua Marsh Mora Dunyu Ruins Lotus Head, Matsutake Guili Plains Lotus Head, Matsutake Guyun Stone Forest Radish, Carrot Jueyun Karst Mora Yaoguang Shoal Iron Chunk, White Iron Chunk, Crystal Chunk

Inazuma

Location Rewards Byakko Plain Sweet Flower, Sunsettia Jinren Island Mora Konda Village Radish, Lavender Melon Musoujin Gorge Raw Meat, Bird Egg Nazuchi Beach Fowl, Seagrass Tatarasuna Mora

As for what’s best, there’s no real “best” Expedition to farm because it all really depends on what you need. The Mora expeditions are safe bets because who doesn’t need more Mora, but also any of the missions with Crystal Chunks involved are good options so you can forge Weapons.

Only really consider other options, like the food ones, if you are in desperate need of ingredients to cook with for weekly battle pass rewards.

The other big tip is to be sure to send characters out for the maximum length of time ⁠— 20 hours. It’s the most efficient for gathering resources, and some of the buffs require long expeditions to take effect.

That’s all there is to Genshin Impact’s explorations! Be sure to keep them ticking over daily if you want to get the most rewards possible, and also be sure to check out our other guides that will help you out on your grind:

