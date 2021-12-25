Genshin Impact’s Domain system for upgrade materials is changing in next update

Genshin Impact’s Material Domain system, used for Weapon and Talent Level-Up materials, is being changed in the Version 2.4 update. miHoYo is trying to increase clarity in the Material Domains so players know exactly what they’re farming for and not wasting precious Resin.

Farming Domains in Genshin Impact is super critical if you want to max out your favorite characters. They are key for getting Weapon Ascension and Talent Level-Up Materials with ease.

However, Resin is precious in Genshin Impact, and sometimes you get caught out farming for the wrong material. Maybe it’s the wrong day in the rotation, or it’s the mega Sunday and you’ve chosen the wrong Domain.

Advertisement

It can be frustrating when you don’t have any Fragile Resin to top up your pool with, and then you have to wait for the next rotation. However, miHoYo are trying to cut down on this frustration with a big clarity change to Material Domains in the Version 2.4 update.

“In Version 2.4, we will optimize access to Material Domains. You can click on the Source section of Weapon Ascension Materials or Talent Level-Up Materials, and be redirected to the corresponding Domain,” the devs said in a December 24 blog post.

Read More: Genshin Impact leak reveals Lantern Rite Keqing and Ningguang skins

“The Domain for said materials will be automatically selected after you enter it. By accessing domains this way, Travelers can largely avoid clearing the wrong Material Domains.”

Advertisement

There is still the onus on players to make sure they are farming for the right materials on the right day, but this should cut out much of the confusion, especially on Sundays when every Domain is open.

It will also make it easier for players once more Weapon Ascension and Talent Level-Up materials are added to the game as Teyvat’s current borders expand to Sumeru and beyond in 2022.

Genshin Impact update 2.4 will also include the release of Shenhe and Yun Jin, changes to daily commissions, and the long-awaited 2022 Lantern Rite event ⁠— named Fleeting Colors in Flight.