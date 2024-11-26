Genshin Impact directory: Quick links to every guide

Genshin Impact directory: Quick links to every guideHoYoverse
Whether you’re a beginner just starting your Genshin Impact adventure or a seasoned traveler looking for tips and tricks, our guide directory has everything you need to navigate Teyvat easily. From character builds and quests to farming routes and in-depth mechanics, there are plenty of tips and tricks to help you conquer the popular RPG.
Genshin Impact sees you take on the role of The Traveler, searching the world of Teyvat for their long-lost sister. You’ll travel through seven nations, each governed by their own elemental power, fighting off enemies and learning the secrets of the powerful forces that rule the world.
So, whether you’re new to the game or a long-time player looking for new tips, there’s something for everyone in our Genshin Impact guide directory.
Character Builds
- Best Xiangling build: Artifacts, weapons & team comp
- Best Kinich build: Artifacts, weapons, & team comp
- Best Hu Tao build: Artifacts, weapons, more
- Best Nahida build: Artifacts, weapons, more
- Best Navia build: Artifacts, weapons & team comp
- Best Tighnari build: Artifacts, weapons, more
- Best Xiao build: Artifacts, weapons, more
- Best Lyney build: Artifacts, weapons and more
- Best Furina build: Artifacts, weapons, more
- Best Arlecchino build: Weapons, Artifacts, team comp, & more
- Best Diluc build: Artifacts, weapons, more
- Best Kachina build: Artifacts, weapons & team comp
- Best Mualani build: Artifacts, weapons & team comp
- Best Dehya build: Artifacts, weapons, more
- Best Xingqiu build: Artifacts, weapons, more
- Best Barbara build: Artifacts, weapons, more
- Best Clorinde build: Artifacts, weapon, team comp, more
- Best Yanfei build: Artifacts, weapons, more
- Best Wanderer build: Abilities, weapons, team comp
- Best Kazuha build: Artifacts, weapons, more
- Best Mona build: Artifacts, weapons, more
- Best Wriothesley build: Artifacts, weapons, more
- Best Gaming build: Artifacts, weapons, more
- Best Emilie build: Artifacts, weapons, team comp
- Best Chiori build: Artifacts, weapons, more
- Best Beidou build: Artifacts, weapons, more
- Best Diona build: Artifacts, weapons, more
- Best Qiqi build: Artifacts, weapons, more
- Best Lisa build: Artifacts, weapons, more
- Best Nilou build: Artifacts, weapons, team comp
- Best Sigewinne build: Artifacts, weapons, team comp, more
- Best Cyno build: Artifacts, weapons, more
- Best Lynette build: Artifacts, weapons, and more
Character Guides
- All free Genshin Impact characters & how to get them
- Genshin Impact tier list: Best characters
- Genshin Impact pick rates: Most popular characters
- Banner schedule: What’s the current & next banner?
- All Electro characters: Yae Miko, Raiden Shogun, more
- All Cryo characters: Ayaka, Ganyu, Shenhe, more
- All Geo characters: Arataki Itto, Gorou, Zhongli, more
- All Dendro characters: All current and rumored Dendro users
- All Anemo characters: Kazuha, Venti, Xiao, more
- All Hydro characters: Ayato, Kokomi, Mona, more
- Every character’s age & height
- All character birthdays & star signs
- All voice actors: English and Japanese cast
- How to switch characters in a party
Locations, Materials & Farming
- Where to find Noctilucous Jade: All locations recipes & how to farm
- Mist Flower Corolla locations: Map location & uses
- Where to get Radish: All locations, crafting recipes & how to farm
- Where to find Mint: All locations, crafting recipes, & how to farm
- Where to find Frogs: Map location & crafting recipes
- Lumidouce Bell locations: Lynette Ascension Material
- Where to find & buy Apples
- All Sigewinne Ascension Materials
- Region release order: Sumeru, Fontaine, Natlan, more
- How to get to the Inazuma region
How to Play & Guides
- Genshin Impact Wish simulator sites ranked
- What is Pity? How to get a guaranteed 5 star character
- How to get Mora: Best way to farm more Mora fast
- How to get The Catch: Inazuma and Mondstadt fishing locations
- How to unlock Erinnyes Forest hidden waypoint: Rusty Rudder questions & answers
- End of the Line guide: Perilous Trail puzzle quest
- How to get 1000 Primogems for free
Miscellaneous Information
- Genshin Impact codes – How to redeem codes, Primogems & Mora
- 10 games like Genshin Impact you should play
- How many people play Genshin Impact? Player count & population tracker
- Genshin Impact widget: How to track Original Resin & Daily Check-in rewards on iOS or Android
- Is Genshin Impact cross-platform? How to link account on PC, PS5, and more
- How much storage does Genshin Impact take up on mobile, PC, and console?
- VPNs in Genshin Impact: Do they reduce lag?
- How to set up 2FA in Genshin Impact
- Is Genshin Impact playable on Mac?
- Screenshot locations: Where to find screenshots in Genshin Impact
- How to get Genshin Impact Wings of Fate’s Course Intertwined Xbox glider
- How to uninstall Genshin Impact on PC, mobile, PS4 & PS5
- How to play Genshin Impact on Chromebook
- Can Genshin Impact be played offline?
- Stats tracker: How to check playtime, treasure chests, Oculi & achievements
