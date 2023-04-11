Genshin Impact devs lock in new Tighnari voice actor debut after Elliot Gindi scandal

Following a sexual misconduct scandal earlier this year, English voice actor for Genshin Impact’s Tighnari, Elliot Gindi, was dropped from his role and all but erased from the game. Now, developers at HoYoverse have confirmed a replacement is imminent.

In early February, Elliot Gindi was the focal point of a major scandal in the Genshin Impact community. From grooming accusations to alleged sexual relationships with teenage fans of the game, the voice actor came under fire for a litany of offenses.

In the immediate aftermath, a wide range of fellow English Genshin Impact voice actors banded together with the victims while also pushing the point to have Gindi replaced. Days later and HoYoverse chimed in on the rapidly growing controversy, announcing once and for all that all English voice lines for the Tighnari character would be phased out over time.

Ever since, the devs have been keeping the promise and gradually removing Gindi’s English voice lines for the popular character. Now, it appears the new cast member joining Genshin as a revamped Tighnari has been locked in.

HoYoverse Tighnari’s English voice is changing in the next Genshin Impact update.

Set to debut in the Version 3.6 update on April 12, Tighnari’s “VA will be updated,” devs revealed in a recent blog post. Beyond that, however, specific details were kept under wraps. Thus, for the time being, we still don’t know who exactly is stepping up to fill the role.

Various leaked files in recent days have pointed toward the possible introduction of American actor Zachary Gordon, best known for Diary of a Wimpy Kid. A roughly 20-second clip of new Tighnari audio spilled out online on April 10, instantly blowing up across social media as fans speculated on Gordon’s seemingly imminent arrival in-game.

Given HoYoverse is keeping cards close to its chest for now, however, it’s likely we won’t have confirmation until the next update formally rolls out later this week. Until then, fans will just have to keep their eyes peeled for any possible teasers along the way.

With the new voice actor’s arrival in Version 3.6, it will mark the completed overhaul of the English version of the game, as disgraced voice actor Gindi’s work will be replaced entirely with the new performance.