Genshin Impact devs drop major Skirk tease in 5.3 livestream and fans are going wild

While the Genshin Impact 5.3 livestream shared details about Mavuika and Citlali, nothing could have prepared fans for the latest Skirk reveal.

On December 20, 2024, HoYoverse released its 5.3 livestream. During the hour-long presentation, players were treated to new gameplay of the three new characters launching in the new update – Mavuika, Citlali, and Lan Yan.

There were also details about next year’s Lantern Rite Festival, the new Hu Tao “Cherries Snow-Laden” skin, and Xiangling’s “New Year’s Cheer” skin. However, despite all the buzz surrounding the upcoming banners and events, the game’s community was quickly blown away by one reveal in particular – Skirk.

Before rounding off the event, Aquaria, Genshin Impact’s combat designer noted that players will soon be able to meet “many new faces,” some of which are “closely connected to the fate of Teyvatt.”

The devs then shared a mysterious image featuring seven silhouettes of unreleased characters, with the woman in the center having a striking resemblance to Skirk. For those who don’t know, Skirk was Childe’s master and helped him during his time in the Abyss.

HoYoverse HoYoverse teased Skirk and other unreleased characters in the 5.3 livestream.

We don’t know much about Skirk’s role in Genshin’s narrative, but she is described as a powerful swordswoman and a “solitary girl who dwelt in the darkest corners of the universe.” She is also exceptionally powerful, with Childe noting how she famously beat him with just one hand – an area that continues to be a big driving force for him.

As you can imagine, the reveal of Skirk has caused a lot of hype in the Genshin community, with many taking to social media to voice their excitement. “Easiest target to pull ever,” wrote one player. “She became a must-pull for me ever since she yeeted Childe into the portal.”

Others vowed to begin saving their Primogems for her banner release, with one commenter writing: “Oh sh*t, is that Skirk in the middle? Holy, gonna start to save up after pulling Mavuika.”

While there is no release date for Skirk’s banner, the official Genshin Impact X account did note that we’ll get to know all seven characters over the next six months. Until then, you can head over to our Skirk character hub to learn more about this mysterious swordswoman.

