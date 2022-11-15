Genshin Impact Childe (Tartaglia) banner rerun: Is it worth the Primogems?

James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at [email protected]

The Genshin Impact Childe banner rerun enables Travelers to pull for the 5-star Hydro character, but is Childe worth the Primogems?

Phase 2 of the Genshin Impact 3.2 update will enable Travelers to roll on the Childe and Yae Miko banner reruns. Childe originally made his debut in Version 1.1 and since then, the eleventh member of the Fatui Harbingers has appeared on three banners.

Tartaglia is known for his unique Hydro playstyle that enables him to effortlessly switch between both melee and ranged attacks. This makes Childe one of the most unique 5-star characters in the game.

So, if you wondering whether you should spend your Primogems on the Childe rerun banner or simply wish to unlock his Constellation buffs, then you’ll be wondering if he is worth pulling for. Fortunately, our handy guide is here to help make that decision easier.

Is Childe worth pulling in Genshin Impact?

Yes, the Childe banner is worth pulling on if you want a unique Hydro character. While he may not place within the top 10 best Genshin Impact characters, his playstyle is just too much fun to pass up.

Being able to whittle down your enemy’s health from after with his bow, before using his Elemental Skill to switch to melee stance is incredibly satisfying. It can certainly take some getting used to, but once you nail down the stance changes, you’ll be able to pump out some decent Hydro damage.

miHoYo Childe can switch between melee and ranged attacks.

This is especially true when paired with the likes of Xiangling and Bennett, who greatly add to his DPS. In fact, if you utilize the best Childe build, then you can really push the 5-star Hydro’s damage to its limit.

Ayato might take the win in terms of damage, but when it comes to a fun character that can switch between ranged and melee, Childe takes the crown. It’s because of this that we believe Childe is worth pulling for.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about whether the Childe banner rerun is worth it. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.

