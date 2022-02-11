Genshin Impact celebrates Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics with Ganyu and Keqing skin design

Genshin Impact has celebrated the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics by revealing new Ganyu and Keqing skin designs.

As countries from around the world currently compete for gold at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, Genshin Impact has released new concept art featuring Ganyu, Keqing, and Paimon. The “Spiraling Songs of Ice and Snow” official artwork has wowed players of the free-to-play game, with many wanting miHoYo to release these winter-themed skins.

While the devs have previously released alternate skins for Jean, Barbara, Keqing, and Ningguang – there are times when a number of cosmetics don’t get released. Instead, these concepts simply give Travelers the chance to see a different side of their favorite Genshin Impact units.

Genshin Impact Ganyu and Keqing skin designs

The Winter Olympics is a major international event that sees countries from all over the world compete in various snow and ice sports. From elegant figure skating to high-speed Bobsleigh races, there are plenty of winter-themed sports that can captivate a crowd.

In order to celebrate China’s hosting of this year’s Winter Olympics, miHoYo has released official Genshin Impact concept art of Ganyu, Keqing, and Paimon. The three characters have ditched their default clothes and switched into winter-themed outfits.

"Spiraling Songs of Ice and Snow" "The weather is perfect, we've got everything with us, let's go together!"

"Keep up with the music and follow Paimon~"#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/1yI5Gu4Lvn — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) February 11, 2022

Ganyu has wrapped herself up in a long snow jacket and black thermal leggings, while Keqing has opted for a purple bodysuit and white snow jacket. Meanwhile, Paimon has picked out a white bobble hat, black mittens, woolen scarf, and a cream puffy coat.

Whether Ganyu and co will be able to grab a gold medal or whether Scaramouche will get in the way remains to be seen, but it’s clear that Genshin Impact fans love these new skins designs.

