Genshin Impact leak reveals Candace gameplay ahead of release

A Genshin Impact Candace gameplay leak has revealed how the Hydro Polearm character will perform when she makes her debut.

Genshin Impact’s 3.1 release date is just around the corner, which means Travelers will soon be able to roll on the game’s upcoming banners. One of the new units that could be making their debut in the new update is Candace, the Guardian of Aaru Village.

While HoYoverse has yet to officially show any gameplay of Candace, one Genshin Impact leaker has revealed how the new Hydro unit will perform.

So, if you wish to know how Candace functions or which characters she synergizes well with, then be sure to get an early look at the Guardian of Aaru Village below.

Candace gameplay leak

A Genshin Impact leaker has uploaded a video that shows how Candace works alongside Kazuha, Bennett, and Zhongli. During the clip, the player can be seen fighting level 100 enemies, demonstrating just how potent Candace can be.

After initiating the fight with Bennett’s Elemental Burst, the Traveler switches over to Kazuha to begin amplifying the Pyro damage with Swirl. Kazuha’s Elemental Burst also groups all nearby foes in one place, which enables Candace to effortlessly apply Hydro to them.

The Polearm user then uses Sacred Rite: Heron’s Sanctum to sponge incoming attacks, before leaping into the air to deal additional Hydro damage to all her foes. Her DPS is raised even further when the player unleashes her Elemental Burst, which deals increased Elemental damage with normal attacks.

If that wasn’t enough, whenever a character takes to the field when Candace’s ult is active, they will unleash waves of water that deal Hydro damage to nearby enemies. This is demonstrated when Zhongli is switched onto the battlefield.

While it’s still early days, Candace certainly looks like a strong Hydro unit that can both work as a main and sub DPS. Make sure to check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.