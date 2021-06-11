Genshin Impact Ayaka leaks: Elemental Skill, Elemental Burst, and Normal Attack - Dexerto

Leaked footage of Ayaka, Genshin Impact’s latest Cryo sword user, has been circulating online. Get an early look at Ayaka’s Elemental Skill, Elemental Burst, and Normal Attacks ahead of her Inazuma release.

While Genshin Impact’s Inazuma region update has yet to be officially released, that hasn’t stopped a number of leaks from surfacing. Dataminers have been able to uncover early footage for Baal (Raiden Shogun), Yoimiya, and Sayu. However, the latest leak involves Ayaka – Frostflake Heron. She is a 5 star Cryo character that uses her razor-sharp katana to cut down her foes with deadly precision.

As the princess of the Kamisato House, she is known for her elegance and grace. This also applies to her fighting style, which is showcased in the game’s newly revealed footage. Whether you’re looking to add Ayaka to your team or just curious to see how this Inazuma character performs, then you’ll want to check out the leaked footage and breakdown of all her abilities below.

Genshin Impact Ayaka gameplay leak

As the daughter of the Yashiro Commission’s Kamisato Clan, Ayaka is well versed in handling the Inazuma region’s deadly enemies. She is known to practice her swordsmanship by effortlessly slicing falling snowflakes before they even have the chance to touch the ground.

This incredible accuracy and masterful swordsmanship can be seen throughout the leaked footage uploaded by Twitter user, @abc64real.

Ayaka Normal Attack (Kamisato Art: Naname)

During her Normal Attack animation, she unleashes a flurry of rapid katana slices, with the final hit knocking over her foes. She finishes the attack animation by instantly sheathing her sword – a sight worthy of a true samurai.

Ayaka Charged Attack

When the Cryo swordmaster charges her attack, she consumes stamina and unleashes a small barrage of slices. This appears to stagger enemies and enables Ayaka to follow up with even more attacks.

Ayaka Elemental Skill (Kamisato Art: Hyouka)

Ayaka summons an icy snowflake beneath her, which erupts and hits all those within its area of effect. Enemies hit by the Elemental Skill will be launched into the air and take considerable amounts of Cryo damage.

Ayaka Elemental Burst (Kamisato Art: Soumetsu)

ayaka’s old elemental burst vs her new element burst animation pic.twitter.com/VjOrJ5y8c1 — hourly ayaka (@hourlyayaka_) June 10, 2021

This is the Cryo Princess’s most powerful attack – a terrifyingly cold move that sees Ayaka imbue her katana with the Cryo element. Once her sword is glowing with ice-cold energy, she unleashes three orbs in front of her, continually knocking all her opponents back and inflicting them with Cryo damage.

The orbs eventually explode, dealing even more Cryo damage and hitting everyone in the surrounding radius.

Just like with Baal’s and Yoimiya leaks, Ayaka’s gameplay could change before she is eventually released. However, the leaked footage does demonstrate just how the Frostflake Heron will play when she launches alongside the Inazuma update.

