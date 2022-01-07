Genshin Impact artifact changes in update 2.5 makes finding perfect stats easier

Shuffling through hundreds of artifacts to find the perfect one in Genshin Impact is hard. However, miHoYo are finally shipping a long-awaited feature to make finding the perfect artifact stats for your Genshin Impact characters easier in update 2.5.

With artifact sets being added with every patch and the best builds changing on a regular basis, it can be hard to stay on top of it in Genshin Impact. Not only that, you have to look towards sub stats like CRIT Rate, ATK%, and Elemental DMG bonuses to really maximize your build.

After farming artifact domains for hours, it can be hard combing through the haul. However, a new Genshin Impact feature coming in update 2.5 will make finding those perfect artifacts with the right stats that much easier.

Dataminer Sai claimed UI changes to artifact sorting had been added to the update 2.5 beta and will be shipped in the February patch.

“Instead of sorting artifacts by only one attribute, you can now sort them by two attributes,” Sai said.

“For instance if you wanted to find a CRIT Rate circlet with the highest Elemental Mastery substat, you can now do that easily.”

It’s part of a series of quality of life changes miHoYo have added to Genshin Impact recently, including new Daily Commissions to freshen up the grind, and more clarity in the rewards you can claim from Domains.

Genshin Impact update 2.5 is expected to include the release of Yae Miko, a potential Raiden Shogun boss fight, and reruns for Kazuha and Raiden. A Mario Maker-style custom Domains feature has also been floated.

Keep up to date with all the Genshin Impact update 2.5 leaks with our hub.