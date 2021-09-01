Genshin Impact Amakumo Fruit location: Baal (Raiden Shogun) ascension material

Amakumo Fruit is needed to ascend Baal (Raiden Shogun) in Genshin Impact, but where can you find them?

Genshin Impact is home to all kinds of materials that are needed to level up characters and ascend them, and players who have spent their Primogems on Baal (Raiden Shogun) will need to farm plenty of Amakumo Fruit. These pink fruits are located in the game’s Inazuma region, but finding them can be a little tricky.

If you wish to level up Baal and maximize her damage potential, then you’ll need to hunt down a lot of Amakumo Fruit. Fortunately, this fruity item can be found in abundance and it shouldn’t take you that long to locate.

Amakumo Fruit location in Genshin Impact

Finding Amakumo Fruit in Genshin Impact is very easy once you know what to look for.

Here’s how you can find this pink ascension material:

Open your map. Find Seirai Island and travel over to it (southeast of Tatarasuna). Once on the island, run over to Amakumo Peak. Locate the blue and pink plants. Click the interact button to harvest the Amakumo Fruit.

Each plant contains two Amakumo Fruit, which makes farming these materials incredibly efficient. You’ll need 168 Amakumo Fruit in total to ascend Baal to her maximum level, so be sure to scour Seirai Island until you harvest them all.

So, there you have it: all the locations you can find Amakumo fruit in Genshin Impact. If you’re after the best Baal build or just wish to know more about upcoming content, then check out our other Genshin Impact guides:

