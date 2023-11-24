Genshin Impact: All Thelxie Morse codes & how to decode them

The brand new event in Genshin Impact contains some important Morse codes from Thelxie that will need decoding. Here’s exactly how you can decode these hidden messages in the game so you can complete Thelxie’s Fantastic Adventures.

Genshin Impact is well and truly into its 4.2 update, which has introduced more exciting content to the beloved gacha game, including a handful of new characters to pull on the current banners for, as well as some new locations to explore, and enemies to fight.

Events are also a big part of Genshin’s regular updates, and the current flagship event is Thelxie’s Fantastic Adventures. Throughout the quests in this event, you’ll have to decode some Morse code messages, so to make things a bit easier we’ve got a full rundown on exactly how you can do that.

Here’s everything you need to know about decoding Thelxie’s Morse codes in the game.

HoYoverse Morse codes are a big part of the flagship 4.2 event in Genshin Impact.

All Thelxie Morse codes in Genshin Impact

There are a total of 5 Morse codes you’ll need to decode as you progress through the various quests in Thelxie’s Fantastic Adventures event. To decode them fully, you’ll need to translate the Morse code, then use a Cipher decoder, and finally translate the French text which can be easily done via Google Translate.

If you want to get through these puzzles quickly, however, you can find each code and its translations below:

First Morse code

-.. -… .– -…

Text: DBWB

Decoded text translation: CAVA

Meaning: How are you?

Second Morse code

-.. .–. -. –.- -… …. — .— ..-.

Text: DPNQBHOJF

Decoded text translation: COMPAGNIE

Meaning: Company

Third Morse code

– ..-. …- —

Text: TFVM

Decoded text translation: SEUL

Meaning: Alone

Fourth Morse code

… ..-. .– ..-. …

Text: SFWFS

Decoded text translation: REVER

Meaning: Dream

Fifth Morse code

-. .— … -… -.. — ..-

Text: NJSBDMF

Decoded text translation: MIRACLE

Meaning: Miracle

Those are all the Morse codes currently in Thelxie’s Fantastic Adventures event in Genshin Impact! More codes will likely be added in the coming days as Thelxie’s adventures continue so we’ll be sure to update this page when they’re revealed. For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

