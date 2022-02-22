Genshin Impact Aether voice actor pulls for Yae Miko banner in viral clip

The Genshin Impact Yae Miko banner is finally live in the 2.5 update and Zach Aguilar – the voice behind Aether – has been trying to unlock the Grand Narukami Shrine priest. However, his stream didn’t exactly go as planned.

Yae Miko is the latest Genshin Impact banner that Travelers can roll on for a chance to unlock the 5-star Electro character. So far, the mischievous kitsune has proven incredibly popular amongst the game’s community, with many players saving up their Primogems for her long-awaited debut.

Even Zach Aguilar, the English voice actor behind Aether has been busy trying to unlock her. However, despite being joined by Yae Miko’s voice actor and spending many Intertwined Fates on her banner, Zach’s path to unlocking the Guuji has been far from smooth.

Genshin Impact Aether voice actor pulls on Yae Miko banner

Just like many Genshin Impact players around the world, Zach Aguilar has rolled on the Yae Miko banner with the hopes of adding the Astute Amusement to his team. During his birthday stream, the popular VA was also joined by Ratana – Yae Miko’s English voice actor.

After wishing Zach a happy birthday and discussing her role within Genshin Impact, Aether’s VA began to pull on the banner. However, it seemed Zach’s birthday wishes wouldn’t be instantly answered, as he lost the 50/50 to another 5-star Electro character.

“I think I’ve given miHoYo enough time to give me Yae Miko,” said Zach. The voice actor then threw in another 10 pull, but unlike his previous attempts, it looked like Zach’s prayers had finally been answered.

Aether’s VA eagerly looked on in anticipation as the screen was flooded with Diona and Barbara, before revealing that he had lost the 50/50 to Keqing. Zach proceeded to let out a hilarious cry, much to the amusement of Ratana.

“We got four of them, um yeah, I mean that’s cool. I guess I’ve got to look on the bright side,” responded Zach. “Well, next time when I get that gold star it will definitely be Yae Miko. It just means I have to spend another, like, over $100 or something.”

Fortunately, after securing even more 4-stars, Yae Miko eventually graced his screen. “This has got to be it, for sure,” pleaded Zach. “We definitely got her now. There she is!” shouted Aether’s VA. After using nearly all of his Intertwined Fates and losing the 50/50, Yae Miko had finally come home.

If you’ve been lucky enough to unlock your very own Yae Miko, then be sure to check out our best build guide to ensure she deals as much damage as possible. For more news and guides, head over to our Genshin Impact page for the latest updates.

