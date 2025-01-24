The Genshin Impact 5.4 livestream has finally revealed details about the upcoming character banners, giving Travelers a glimpse of Yumemizuki Mizuki. There are also plenty of details about the Enchanted Tales of the Mikawa Flower Festival event.

On January 24, 2025, HoYoverse released the Genshin Impact 5.4 livestream, unveiling the next banner characters that will be coming to the gacha game. Yumemizuki Mizuki finally makes her long-awaited debut, bringing a new 5-star Anemo character that is sure to shake up the current meta.

Article continues after ad

There are also details about returning 5-star units and plenty of minigames that reward free Primogems and level-up materials. If that wasn’t enough, there’s a new 4-star Polearm (Tamayuratei Ohanashi) that can be unlocked in the Mikawa Flower Festival event.

The Genshin Impact 5.4 update goes live on February 12, 2025, so you don’t have too much longer to wait.

5.4 Genshin Impact Banners







Phase 1 of the Genshin Impact 5.4 banner will include the new 5-star Anemo character, Yumemizuki Mizuki. The Phase 1 banner will also include Sigewinne, the 4-star Hydro character that originally appeared in the 4.7 update.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

After the 5.5 update, Yumemizuki Mizuki will be available in the standard wish banner. So, if you don’t manage to pull her or just want to get more dupes, you’ll still have a chance to snag this powerful character.

Lastly, the Phase 2 banners will see Furina and Wriothesley make their long-awaited return. There are currently no details on all the 4-stars that will be joining each 5-star, but we’ll update our current banner list as soon as more information has been revealed.

Article continues after ad

Events

There are two major events in Genshin Impact’s 5.4 update, the Mikawa Flower Festival and Travelers’ Tales: Anthology Chapter. We’ve outlined each event and all the minigames you can play below.

HoYoverse

Enchanted Tales of the Mikawa Flower Festival

Players are tasked with helping Yae Miko to help prepare for the upcoming Mikawa Flower Festival, an event where humans and yokai can relax together. During the festivities, Travelers will need to complete three minigames to obtain the following items:

Article continues after ad

Tamayuratei Ohanashi (4-star Polearm)

(4-star Polearm) Smoldering Phosphorescent Flame (Weapon Refinement material)

(Weapon Refinement material) Primogems

Level-up materials

The three minigames are as follows:

Article continues after ad

A Little Fox’s Daydream

Travelers must guide a little fox through 2D platforming levels, collecting Fried Tofu and reaching each level’s final destination.

Bunshin Phantasm

In this unique experience, Muji-Muji Daruma will mimic the player’s actions from the previous round. Players need to use the Daruma’s imitated actions to unlock the bridge to the goal within three rounds.

Akitsu Yuugei

In this game, players must dodge a barrage of bullets while returning their harpastum to keep their vitality above zero.

Article continues after ad

Travelers’ Tales: Anthology Chapter

HoYoverse

This event gives players the chance to enjoy some slice-of-life stories, featuring their favorite characters as they go about their daily lives. Minigames include the following:

Reel Ad-Venture

Travelers will need to help Xavier edit a commercial for his sponsor. You’ll be able to change the order of each clip in any way you want, but the cast, crew, and sponsors will weigh in on your work.

Article continues after ad

Invasive Fish Wrangler

As the name suggests, Invasive Fish Wrangler is a fishing minigame where you can either play co-op with your friends or battle it out against opponents for the best score.

Article continues after ad

Tempered Valor

In Tempered Valor, Travelers must work their way through combat stages. As you head through the 25 floors, the enemies will increase in difficulty. You’ll need to clear each challenge within 30 seconds to move to the next floor. This event can be played either solo or with your friends in co-op.

Quality of life improvements

To make adventuring and combat easier, this update also introduces several system optimizations which we’ve listed below:

Players can now set Level-Up Plans for their characters in the Training Guide Once these goals are set, the required materials and their sources will be clearly displayed.

The filter system changes Characters and Weapons have been streamlined reducing the steps needed to navigate the interfaces.

Auto Add button Auto Add Button has been added to the Weapon Refinement interface to speed up the process.



That’s everything we know about Genshin Impact version 5.4. For more on the game, check out redeem codes, all free characters, our tier list, and the player count.