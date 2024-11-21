Genshin Impact 5.3 update: Leaks & everything we know

The Genshin Impact 5.3 update is coming in 2025 and while we don’t have official details yet there have been plenty of leaks including new characters who will feature in future banners.

While version 5.2 of Genshin Impact has only just kicked off with the new additions Ororon and Chasca, as well as a new area in Natlan to explore, Travelers are still always looking to the future.

HoYoverse hasn’t revealed much about 5.3 yet but there are still some exciting leaks floating around, so here’s everything you can expect to see in the next version update. As always, it’s important to take leaks with a pinch of salt until official details are confirmed.

No, 5.3 doesn’t have a concrete release date yet but it’s expected to launch on January 1, 2025. This would immediately follow the end of 5.2 based on the game’s typical release cycle.

As soon as a confirmed date is announced we’ll update this page.

New Characters

Mavuika

The Pyro archon Mavuika was initially teased in the 5.0 trailer and has been highly anticipated since.

According to leaks she’s finally set to arrive during Phase 1 of the 5.3 update, and while we don’t have many official details yet, reliable leakers HoneyHunterWorld have her listed as a 5-star Pyro unit who wields a Claymore.

HoYoverse

We’ve also gotten glances at her abilities thanks to leaks from SeeleLeaks on Reddit. Her bike gameplay is a unique first for Genshin. Based on fan reactions to this, and drip marketing, she’ll be a popular unit once released.

You can find a full rundown of everything we know about Mavuika in our dedicated guide.

Citlali

Citlali was first shown in the game’s Ignition teaser and is due to arrive in 5.3.

According to HoneyHunerWorld Citlali is a 5-star Catalyst user. SeeleLeaks has also shared details about her kit. She can summon a Shield construct with Nightsoul Points, which explode upon the points being depleted, dealing damage to nearby enemies.

HoYoverse

We’ve got a full rundown of her leaked kit so far below:

Ability Description Elemental Skill Summons a construct Shield that consumes Nightsoul Points to provide a shield. Upon casting, it deals a single instance of damage.



When Nightsoul Points are depleted, the construct explodes, dealing another instance of damage. Elemental Burst Deals a single instance of AoE damage. Passive 1 Triggering Freeze or Melt reduces enemies’ Hydro or Pyro resistance by 20%, respectively, and restores Nightsoul Points for Catali. Passive 2 Increased the damage of the Elemental Skill and Burst based on Elemental Mastery. Passive 3 Grants the ability to perform high jumps.

Lan Yan

Another potential 5.3 unit is Lanyan, a rumored 4-star Anemo user. According to her leaked kit, it looks like she’ll act as a Support unit on the battlefield that uses a shield in combat.

We’ve got a breakdown of her leaked abilities so far below:

Ability Description Elemental Skill Creates an Anemo shield based on her Attack stat and throws her chakram, dealing Anemo damage twice. Elemental Burst Unleashes three instances of AoE damage that can pull enemies in.



Her shield can convert its element based on contact with other elements, transforming into a shield of the corresponding element.

Pyro Traveler

While this is currently more questionable than other leaked character information, there’s a chance we could be introduced to the Pyro Traveler sometime in 5.3.

SeeleLeaks has also provided some details about the upcoming Traveler’s kit which we’ve listed below:

Ability Description Elemental Skill Tap: Summons a Pyro ring larger than Barbara’s but smaller than Nilou’s.



Hold: Summons an entity similar to the Skyward Atlas weapon effect. Elemental Burst Deals damage and restores Night Soul. The Night Soul gauge affects the duration of the Elemental Skill’s effect.

Banners

Mavuika and Citlali are expected to both be featured as the leading 5-stars in the 5.3 Phase 1 and 2 banners respectively. The speculated 4-star Lan Yan is also rumored to be available during the update.

In terms of reruns, early data leaks have shown 5-star Pyro unit Arlecchino as well as the following 4-stars to get the rerun treatment in 5.3:

Events

There have also been some leaked 5.3 events shared on Reddit, that include:

Permanent rhythm game event

Version events (split into four mini-events): Co-op Tetris, combat, greeting cards, and worldly journey

Combat event

Beetle battling

Parkour

It’s important to keep in mind that these are marked as questionable, however, so there’s no guarantee they will feature in the update.

That’s everything we know about Genshin Impact version 5.3 so far! For more on the game, check out redeem codes, all free characters, our tier list, and the player count.