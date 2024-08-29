Genshin Impact 5.1 update leaks reveal all free Primogems and Intertwined Fates

Genshin Impact leakers have revealed information on all Primogems and Intertwined Fates set for release in version 5.1.

Genshin Impact 5.0 was released on August 28, 2024, and fans have been busy exploring the region of Natlan and pulling for Mualani. However, several players are also targeting Xilonen, a character confirmed to be released in version 5.1.

Xilonen‘s kit has been leaked and she seems poised to become one of the strongest supports ever in the game. As such, saving for her is worth it, and a leaker on Reddit revealed the total number of Primogems and Intertwined you’re expected to save in version 5.1.

According to the leaker, if you’re a free-to-player player, you’ll be able to save a total of 10,140 Primogems, which amounts to 63 Intertwined Fates. This number is definitely a lot lower compared to how many players are receiving in version 5.0. These wishes can be saved primarily from daily quests, Spiral Abyss, and Imaginarium Theatre.

If you buy a Blessing of Welkin Moon, you’ll be able to save a total of 14,340 Primogems, which amounts to 89 Intertwined Fates. This is enough to pull one 5-star unit in a single patch.

Finally, those who buy Blessing of Welkin Moon and Battle Pass can save a total of 15,660 Primogems which amounts to 97 Intertwined Fates. This is a little over what you need for a 5-star unit and is probably your best bet if you want to pull for a 5-star in version 5.1.

The reason there are so few Primogems in this version is because leaks claim there will be no new region. You’ll explore the same areas as version 5.0, which also means no new teleport waypoints or Pyroculus offerings.

However, it’s important to mention that this is a leak and you should take this information with a grain of salt.

