Genshin Impact 5.0 update leaks reveal all free Primogems and Intertwined Fates

A Genshin Impact leak has revealed the total number of Primogems and Intertwined Fates that you can save in version 5.0 – here’s what we know about it.

Genshin Impact is changing quite a bit with version 5.0. A brand new region, story, characters, QoL changes, and a free 5-star unit have revived the interest of the community. As such, players are looking forward to diving in once again and grinding once version 5.0 drops on August 28, 2024.

Among all the characters that have been revealed for Natlan, the one that everyone’s excited about is Mavuika, the Pyro Archon. She won’t be available until version 5.2 or 5.3, and players would want to save Primogems from 5.0 itself.

A new leak posted on the Genshin Impact leaks Reddit account has provided a rough calculation on how much you can save in version 5.0. It’s important to mention that players should take this information with a pinch of salt.

However, the leak suggests that free-to-play players will be able to save a total of 20,015 Primogems in version 5.0. This corresponds to about 125 Intertwined Fates which is quite good for one patch.

Most of these Primogems will be available through story quests, exploration, shops, livestream codes, and maintenance compensation. Additionally, the anniversary rewards have also been taken into account.

If you’re willing to spend a little bit and buy the Welkin Moon Blessing, you’ll be able to save about 24,215 Primogems, which amounts to 151 Intertwined Fates. This amount will guarantee you double soft pity.

However, if you add the Battle Pass into the mix, you can save about 25,535 Primogems which amounts to 159 Intertwined Fates. This amount is more than enough to guarantee you a featured 5-star unit.

This means if you don’t pull in version 5.0, then you can save a maximum of 159 wishes way before the Pyro Archon gets her banner. This also ensures that in subsequent patches such as 5.1 or 5.2, you can save more for Mavuika’s signature weapon as well.

