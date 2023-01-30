Genshin Impact 3.5 Primogems leaked ahead of release

Genshin Impact 3.5 Primogems will enable Travelers to roll on the upcoming Dehya and Mika banners. So, here’s all the rumored 3.5 Primos you can get ahead of release.

A Genshin Impact 3.5 leak has revealed all the Primogems players can secure when the game’s update goes live. As the main form of in-game currency, Primogems enable players to roll on Genshin Impact’s current banner and roll for powerful 5-star characters and weapons like Alhaitham and Hu Tao.

With the release of Dehya and Mika in Phase 1 of the 3.5 update, many Travelers will be looking to claim free Primogems to help unlock the latest Sumeru characters. Fortunately, a Genshin Impact leak has revealed the number of Primogems that can be obtained. So, without further ado, here are all the 3.5 Primogems you can claim.

Genshin Impact 3.5 Primogems leaked

According to an infographic posted on the Genshin Impact leaks Reddit page, Travelers can expect to get their hands on 8,275 Primogems in the 3.5 update. This translates to 84 free Intertwined Fates, which can be used to roll on the Alhaitham banner.

Travelers can also use these Primogems to purchase Acquaint Fates as well, giving players the opportunity to roll on the Standard banner. One of the main sources of free Primogems in the 3.5 update is the Daily Commissions, which will reward players with 2,520 Primogems.

The Spiral Abyss will also reward Travelers with 1,800 Primos for clearing the new floors – a task that is much easier said than done. Of course, you could always use a team consisting of the best Genshin Impact characters to increase your odds of success.

The full breakdown of free Primos on offer in the Genshin Impact 3.5 update can be seen in the image above. As always, like all Genshin Impact leaks and rumors, this should be treated with a grain of salt.

For more news and guides, be sure to check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.

