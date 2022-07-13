Genshin Impact 2.8 Kazuha banner rerun: Is it worth the Primogems?

James Busby . 32 minutes ago

The Genshin Impact Kazuha banner rerun enables Travelers to spend their Primogems on the Anemo 5-star, but is he worth pulling for?

Kazuha finally makes his long-awaited return in the first half of the Genshin Impact 2.8 update, giving Travelers the opportunity to add the wandering samurai to their team. As a member of the once-famed Kaedehara Clan, Kazuha is known for his expert swordsmanship and calm demeanor.

This 5-star Anemo character was originally released back in the 1.6 update, which means many newer players have yet to unlock him. Fortunately, those aiming to pull on his rerun now have another chance.

However, if you’re undecided on whether you should spend your Primogems on the game’s Kazuha banner or save them for the new Sumeru characters, then our handy guide will make this decision easier.

Is the Kazuha banner worth it?

HoYoverse The Kazuha banner rerun will likely prove popular.

Yes, the Kazuha banner rerun is worth pulling on. This Anemo character has access to some incredibly powerful abilities, which pull in nearby foes and inflict them with the Anemo element.

By constantly dealing AoE Anemo damage to opponents, Travelers can create some incredibly deadly combos and enhance elemental effects thanks to Swirl – an area that is particularly useful for taking down hordes of enemies.

Because of his overall potency and fantastic team synergy, Kazuha currently has a whopping 95.7% pick rate in the Spiral Abyss. In fact, the wandering samurai currently sits directly above other meta characters like Bennett and Zhongli.

Even if you plan to save some Primogems for the upcoming Sumeru characters, we still recommend rolling on Kazuha’s banner. You will also get the chance to unlock Heizou – the game’s new 4-star character.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know on whether the Kazuha banner is worth rolling on. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.

