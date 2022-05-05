Genshin Impact 2.7 delay compensation rewards: How to claim free Primogems & Mora

Genshin Impact’s developers have now outlined the free rewards Travelers can claim as compensation for the 2.7 delay. Here’s everything you’ll be able to claim while you wait for the next update.

Following the announcement that the Genshin Impact 2.7 update will be delayed “due to project progress,” HoYoverse has now outlined how they will compensate Travelers. While there’s no news on the 2.7 release date, the developers have increased the duration of the 2.6 banners.

This means Travelers have more time to spend their Primogems on the Ayaka banner and save for Yelan – the game’s upcoming Hydro 5-star. Whether you’ve yet to unlock the Frostflake Heron or just wish to know how many Primogems and Mora you’ll get, then be sure to check out the full list of rewards below.

Advertisement

Genshin Impact 2.7 update compensation rewards

Travelers who have reached Adventure Rank five or above by May 11, 2022, will be able to claim the following rewards:

x400 Primogems

x1 Fragile Resin

x7 Hero’s Wit

x16 Mystic Enhancement Ore

x120,000 Mora

These rewards will be given out to players every Wednesday until the 2.7 update releases.

Read More: Genshin Impact pick rates

It’s important to note that if the period between the 2.7 Version update and the previous weekly compensation for the delayed update is less than a week, the final weekly compensation will be adjusted accordingly.

How to claim Genshin Impact 2.7 update compensation rewards

In order to claim the 2.7 compensation rewards, simply follow the instructions outlined below:

Boot up Genshin Impact on your selected platform. Login to your account. Open the menu screen. Select the in-game mail and claim your rewards.

The mail with these rewards will expire after 30 days, so don’t forget to claim the attached compensation items in time.

Advertisement

There you have it, everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact 2.7 compensation rewards. Make sure you check out our other Genshin Impact page and guides below to get the latest updates.

Best Genshin Impact characters: Ranked tier list | How to get Mora | How to get free characters | What is Pity in Genshin Impact? | Where to buy apples | Genshin Impact cross-save: How to link accounts | Is Genshin Impact on Steam? | Genshin Impact banner: What is the current banner? | Is there a Genshin Impact anime show? | Genshin Impact daily login rewards