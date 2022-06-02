Genshin Impact 2.7 Arataki Itto banner rerun: Is it worth the Primogems?

Genshin Impact’s Arataki Itto banner rerun will enable Travelers to once again try their luck at unlocking the mischievous Geo 5-star, but is he worth pulling for?

Arataki Itto proudly makes his return in the second half of Genshin Impact 2.7, giving Travelers the opportunity to add the oni to their team. As the leader of the infamous Arataki Gang, Itto is known for his carefree attitude and kindhearted behavior.

While players are currently getting to grips with the new 5-star, Yelan – there will be many Genshin Impact fans patiently waiting for Itto’s return. Fortunately, those aiming to pull on his rerun won’t have to wait too much longer.

So, if you’re undecided on whether you should spend your Primogems on the game’s Arataki Itto banner, then our handy guide will make this decision easier.

Is the Arataki Itto banner worth it?

Yes, the Arataki Itto banner rerun is worth pulling on. This Geo character has access to some incredibly powerful abilities, which can make him a viable pick in a variety of Genshin Impact team comps.

Itto currently has a 31.8% pick rate, making him the third most used Geo character in the game – sitting behind Zhongli and Albedo. The added DPS from Superlative Superstrength and his Elemental Skill make him a decent powerhouse unit, while the taunt from Ushi can give his team some much-needed respite during tough fights.

While Itto may lack any forms of defensive support abilities, his overall damage output does make up for this. So, if you’re looking for a strong Geo 5-star that takes on the main DPS role, then Itto is a good choice.

Even if you don’t wish to unlock Itto or roll for his powerful Constellation buffs, then we still recommend setting aside a few Primogems for Kuki Shinobu. This new Electro 4-star will make her debut on the Itto banner, meaning Travelers will be able to unlock her by rolling on it.

Kuki Shinobu uses her deadly Electro AoE attacks to shock nearby enemies, while also providing healthy top-ups to her allies. Early gameplay leaks have shown just how potent Kuki can be, especially when paired with Elemental reaction teams.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know on whether the Arataki Itto banner is worth rolling on. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.