Genshin Impact update 2.6 leaks: Ayato, Heizou, Dainsleif, release date

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks have revealed a number of details surrounding Ayato, Heizou, and Dainsleif. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming update.

While Genshin Impact players are currently busy diving into the 2.4 update, that hasn’t stopped the 2.6 leaks from pouring in. The upcoming update is rumored to include the long-awaited arrival of Ayato – the head of the Kamisato Clan and Ayaka’s older brother.

There are also leaks that suggest that Heizou will also receive his long-awaited banner release. If that wasn’t enough, Dainsleif could also be making another appearance in the game’s 2.6 update.

While it may still be early days, we’ve rounded up all the Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks and rumors in preparation for the upcoming update.

Genshin Impact 2.6 release date

MiHoYo has yet to give an official release date for the 2.6 update, but we do know that Genshin Impact’s 2.5 update is rumored to release in February. This means that 2.6 will likely release in March.

As always, the developers will host the official stream on Twitch, where we can expect the usual promo code giveaways and character demonstrations. We’ll embed the official Genshin Impact Twitch stream above for your convenience when the announcement is live.

Kamisato Ayato banner release date

According to renowned Genshin Impact leaker, Ubatcha, Ayato will release alongside the 2.6 update. While there have yet to be any gameplay leaks, it’s currently believed that the Yashiro Commissioner will be a 5-star character.

This would make sense given his standing in Inazuma and his affiliation with his younger sister, Ayaka. Whether he will share the same Cryo vision as his sibling remains to be seen, but we’ll be sure to update this section once we have more information.

Heizou banner release date

Shikanoin Heizou is also speculated to release in Genshin Impact’s 2.6 update. Ubatcha has stated that Heizou will be a 4-star character, which means he could be released as part of the Ayato banner.

As the Tenryou Commission detective, Heizou is no stranger to the shady villains that roam around Inazuma. Just like Ayato, very little is known about this mysterious character. In fact, aside from a few mentions on the game’s bulletin boards, miHoYo has been keen to keep Heizou out of the spotlight.

We’ll likely hear more about Heizou’s abilities and gameplay as we get closer to Genshin Impact’s 2.6 release date.

Dainsleif in Genshin Impact 2.6

While there is no news to suggest Dainsleif will be playable in the 2.6 update, Ubatcha did note that he could make his long-awaited return. Dainsleif previously graced our screens all the way back in Chapter I. Since then, the mysterious character also made an appearance in the world quest Bough Keeper: Dainsleif.

Quite what his involvement will be in the 2.6 story remains to be seen, but hopefully, miHoYo will shed some much-needed light onto Dainsleif’s backstory.

So, there you have it, everything we know about Genshin Impact 2.6. We’ll be updating this page as soon as miHoYo reveals further details. In the meantime, check out our other Genshin Impact news and guides:

