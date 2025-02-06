Forgotten Genshin Impact 4-star destroys weekly boss with ease

A forgotten four-star character in Genshin Impact just soloed the latest weekly boss – without taking damage. No dodging. No shields. Just pure, unpunished damage.

Genshin’s meta shifts constantly. Older characters get outclassed, and forgotten ones get buried. Powercreep is inevitable – stronger supports and DPS units push older characters into irrelevance. Well, except in HSR, the gacha that’s about to “strengthen older characters.”

Some Genshin Impact characters, like Zhongli and Xingqiu, still cling to viability. Others fade away.

One such character seemed doomed to obscurity. Released on September 1, 2021, she was meant to be a strong Electro support, she instead got overshadowed. The meta left her behind. As of February 6, 2025, most players barely remembered her. Until now.

This Genshin Impact bug makes a 4-tier character untouchable

Chinese players recently found something wild. Kujou Sara can solo a weekly boss and take zero damage. She doesn’t even have to aim properly – in fact, she has to miss. Just fire, and watch the magic happen.

This trick shouldn’t work. But it does. Sara’s Crowfeather mechanic breaks the fight. Unlike normal charged shots, Crowfeathers function as separate objects. The boss doesn’t recognize them as an attack. As a result, it just stands there.

Other characters, like Ganyu, can’t pull this off. Her charged attacks still register as direct hits. Sara’s Crowfeather, however, exists independently. No aimed shots. No retaliation. Just free damage.

The community’s reaction was a mix of shock and celebration. Some players marveled at the sheer absurdity, declaring, “Ladies and gentlemen: The absolute unbridled power of Madam General Kujou Sara.”

Others expressed satisfaction, with one remarking, “About time she got a win of some kind.”

A few saw potential, noting, “Finally, a niche for her and her alone.” And of course, some saw opportunity: “Wait, what?! There’s now an actual purpose for my DPS Sara? Doing this before they patch it!”

Genshin Impact’s meta constantly evolves. New characters shake things up. Powercreep is inevitable. But sometimes, a forgotten character finds their moment. Sara may not be top-tier. But for now. she has a job no one else can do.

If you’re behind on the latest Genshin Impact tier list, now’s the time to catch up.