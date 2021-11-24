Everything we know about Yelan in Genshin Impact: Abilities, release date, more

Yelan is an unreleased Genshin Impact character, but new leaks have given players a sneak peek at what they can expect when she makes her debut.

While Genshin Impact’s 2.3 update is well underway, a number of 2.4 leaks have begun circulating online. From details surrounding Yun Jin and Shenhe, to the Enkanomiya map update, there are plenty of things to look forward to. However, one of the most eagerly anticipated additions is that of Yelan – a character that has a striking resemblance to Honkai Impact 3rd’s Fu Hua.

Yelan was potentially revealed in the game’s Moonchase festival video, which depicted an unreleased character. While miHoYo has yet to give any official details on this mysterious blue-haired woman, that hasn’t stopped a number of reliable leaks from pouring in.

Whether you’re aiming to save your hard-earned Primogems for Yelan’s debut or just wish to know all the latest information, then our release hub has you covered.

Yelan release date in Genshin Impact

MiHoYo has yet to confirm a release date for Yelan, but a recent 2.4 beta leak has uncovered character data for the unreleased unit. While this doesn’t mean Yelan will be available in 2.4, it does suggest that the developers are getting closer to an official release date.

With Inazuma content wrapping up and Arataki Itto and Gorou headlining the second half of the 2.3 update, we can expect to see more news on Yelan’s arrival soon.

Yelan weapon in Genshin Impact

Early datamines suggest that Yelan will wield a crossbow – a new weapon type that will perform differently from the game’s bow. Renowned leaker, @Ubatcha1, found that “there are actually multiple new weapon types being discussed, the crossbow is one of them.”

I mentioned a new weapon type before. There are actually Multiple new weapon types being discussed, the crossbow is one of them.

I'm not sure what exactly will make it to release and what will be cut during dev https://t.co/dCzH5xX2ih — UBatcha (@Ubatcha1) November 24, 2021

While Yelan could be Genshin’s first crossbow specialist, miHoYo could change this before she goes live in a future update.

Yelan abilities in Genshin Impact

Yelan’s abilities have yet to be revealed, but her use of a crossbow would suggest that her abilities will be tailored around keeping her opponents at bay. Her element is also undisclosed, so we’ll be updating this section as soon as we hear more information.

So, there you have it, everything we know about Yelan in Genshin Impact. Be sure to check out all the latest news and guides:

