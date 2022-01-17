Diluc banner in Genshin Impact: Release date, 4-star characters, more

Genshin Impact’s Diluc banner will mark the first time the 5-star Pyro has received his own rate-up release. Here’s everything you need to know about the Diluc banner, including the release date and 4-star characters.

Following on from Diluc’s recent update, the Genshin Impact community is wondering when the Pyro claymore user will be getting his own banner. Diluc is one of the most powerful DPS units in Genshin Impact, especially when you use the best Artifact and weapon build.

As one of Mondstadt’s protectors, Diluc is known for his strength and deadly fire-based attacks. Engulfing the game’s enemies with scorching hot Pyro attacks and crushing them with colossal claymore swings is all part of this 5-star character’s kit.

Whether you’re looking to add Diluc to your team or just want to know when he could get his own banner in Genshin Impact, then we have all the latest information on Diluc’s release.

Diluc banner release date in Genshin Impact

MiHoYo has yet to give an official release date for the Diluc banner, but that doesn’t mean he won’t get one in the future. While the Genshin Impact 2.5 and 2.6 banner leaks haven’t revealed any news regarding a Diluc banner, it isn’t all doom and gloom for those who have yet to unlock him.

After all, Keqing famously got her very own banner during the 1.3 update. It’s important to note that Keqing is also one of the original 5-star characters, so this bodes well for Diluc and the rest of the original cast.

We’ll be sure to update this section as soon as we hear any information on the Diluc banner, but for now, you’ll need to get lucky on Genshin Impact’s standard and new 5-star banners.

Diluc banner 4-star characters in Genshin Impact

It’s currently unknown which 4-stars will appear in the Diluc banner, but miHoYo will reveal these characters when we get closer to his rate-up release date. For now, that’s all the information we have on the potential Diluc banner.

