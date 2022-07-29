Dehya revealed in Genshin Impact: Pyro Eremite abilities, release date & more

Titas Khan . Last updated: Jul 29, 2022

Dehya has been officially confirmed in Genshin Impact, with the first look of the Eremite mercenary revealing the character’s Pyro abilities. Here’s everything that we know about her lore, abilities, and release date in the upcoming Sumeru region.

The upcoming release of the Sumeru region in Genshin Impact has caused HoYoverse to finally start revealing all the characters that they have planned.

One of these upcoming characters is Dehya, a Pyro-elemental mercenary who will eventually become playable in Genshin Impact. Due to the Eremite faction having a long history within the Sumeru region, it is safe to say that she will play an important role in the introduction of the region.

While further details about her lore and abilities are still to come to light from HoYoverse, we will ensure to update this page whenever more information about the Pyro mercenary is revealed.

Contents

Who is Dehya in Genshin Impact? Pyro Eremite lore

Dehya belongs to the faction of Eremites, a band of warriors who do not pledge allegiance to any nation. Instead, these characters operate as mercenaries, carrying out tasks for the highest payer.

Although we do not know much about the exact specifics of her lore at this point, it is safe to say that Dehya will have quite a big role to play in the history of Sumeru.

HoYoverse The Eremite are one of the oldest factions from the Sumeru region in Genshin Impact.

Dehya abilities in Genshin Impact

HoYoverse are yet to reveal Dehya’s abilities in Genshin Impact. Additionally, there haven’t been any leaks to provide valuable insight into the character’s abilities.

However, it has become evident from the official Sumeru teaser that Dehya will be a Pyro-elemental character, with the teaser clearly showing a Pyro vision hanging from the character’s belt, all but confirming her elemental powers.

We’ll make sure to update this section as more information regarding Dehya’s abilities are released.

With the Sumeru region launching with Genshin Impact 3.0, it is highly expected that any new characters, such as Dehya or Nahida, will be released after Version 3.1 — meaning that Travelers will probably have to wait for a while before being able to play as these upcoming characters.

However, that being said, you may not have to wait quite as long to interact with these characters in the game. With these characters being introduced in Sumeru, they will likely have a role to play in the region’s launch. This means that you can expect to see Dehya in Genshin Impact’s story as soon as the new region goes live on the servers.

We will keep you posted with all the latest information on Dehya in Genshin Impact as soon as they roll in, so make sure to check back soon.

There you have it, everything we currently know about Dehya, the Pyro Eremite in Genshin Impact. Head over to our Genshin Impact page for more information on meta characters, leaks, and guides.

