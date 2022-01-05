Collei Genshin Impact: Everything you need to know

Collei is a character from the official Genshin Impact manga, but just who is she, and will she ever be playable?

Collie is the latest Genshin Impact character that is getting a lot of attention from travelers, particularly now that the 2.5 beta has started. This green-haired girl has appeared in the official Genshin Impact manga, but has yet to make an appearance in the game.

However, the 2.5 leaks have discovered an entry about one of Collei’s Elemental Burst gadgets, which has led a number of players to speculate that she could be playable in the future.

The Genshin Impact 2.4 update has finally added Enaknomiya island, Shenhe, and Yun Jin to the game. However, it’s the news surrounding Collei that has travelers excited for what lies ahead.

Who is Collei in Genshin Impact?

Collie is one of the main protagonists of the official Genshin Impact manga. Unlike other characters in the game, Collei wasn’t born with any special abilities. In fact, the green-haired girl was born sickly.

In order to save her from certain death, Collei’s parents gave her to Barnabas – a Fatui scientist. Despite promising that he would save the child, Barnabas turned Collei into a test subject for Fatui’s cruel experiments. It’s here where both Barnabas and Fatui Harbinger Dottore tested out their Archon Residue trials.

After some time, Collie managed to escape the Fatui’s clutches, and now aimlessly wanders through Teyvat. While she wasn’t born with any Vision of her own, the Archon Residue experiments gave her special powers that allow her to summon powerful magical abilities.

Will Collei be playable in Genshin Impact?

As of writing, Collei is currently not playable in Genshin Impact. This doesn’t mean miHoYo won’t add this character in a future update. After all, many characters have appeared in the Genshin Impact manga, with a number of them likely becoming playable in the future.

[2.5 – Beta] Collei They left an entry about one of Collei Elemental Burst gadgets. There's not much more information about this that I have digged of so far. — Dim (@dimbreath) January 5, 2022

In fact, Collie was helped by Cyno – a scholar from Sumeru Academia who first appeared in the Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview, which showcased a number of upcoming characters. Renowned Genshin Impact leaker, @dimbreath, interesting found that miHoYo hinted at Collei in Genshin Impact’s 2.5 beta.

According to the player, an entry about one of Collei’s Elemental Burst gadgets can be located in the game. While this doesn’t mean Collei will be playable in Genshin Impact, it does provide a nice nod to the manga.

So, there you have it, everything we know about Collei. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.

